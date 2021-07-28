Shang-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings: Every Thing You Need to Know

The MCU’s first Asian Superhero movie is waiting in the lobby of release for quite some time. The movie dishes out not only a well-explored narrative of Superhero but also couples it with sufficient touches of Martial Arts. As a debuting Kung Fu movie in Marvel, the film undoubtedly emanates pretty grounded vibes. Also known as Master of Kung Fu, there is a lot that needs to be unearthed about Marvel’s next project. The two-minute-long trailer dropped quite recently, but obviously, did not cast adequate hints to chew over, only escalated the teasing game. So here is everything need to know about it before the movie hits the theatres.

Given the unprecedented times of pandemic, the movie can be pushed to other dates. However, then the movie will hit the theatres on 3rd September 2021.

Synopsis

Shang-Chi (played by Simu Liu), growing under the shadows of his family, receives arduous training as a deadly assassin for over a decade. Unfortunately, he decides to leave this thug life behind him and in wake of this, when he hits his twenties, he leaves to spend time with his friend Awkwafina. A Middle-Eastern terrorist organization named 10 Rings, which was introduced 13 years ago, precisely the one that abducted Tony Stark in Iron Man 1 will play the bad guys. The 10 Rings is piloted by the Mandarin. But here is the catch, Mandarin aka Wenwu is the father of Shang-Chi. The movie discovers this tale extensively, as the 10 rings come calling for Shang-Chi.

Watch: Shang-Chi Official Trailer

The official plot reads:

“Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” star Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization

Shang Chi’s Cast and Characters

Destin Daniel Cretton directed film will feature a vivid cast ensemble. Here is a rundown of who will essay whom.

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi (Protagonist)

as Shang-Chi (Protagonist) Tony Chiu-Wai Leung as Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father (antagonist)

as Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father (antagonist) Awkwafina as Katy, Shang-Chi’s companion, who is oblivious to the past of Shang-Chi

as Katy, Shang-Chi’s companion, who is oblivious to the past of Shang-Chi Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, mother figure to the superhero

as Jiang Nan, mother figure to the superhero Benedict Wong as Wong, Doctor Strange’s companion

Apart from these playing central roles, few other supporting cast members will shape the movie too. The names include Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. Much of the character arc about them remain under the carpet.

Decoding the Shang-Chi Movie trailer

A lot of buzz was created about the inclusion of Abomination (the antagonist in Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk released in 2008) in the movie but the details were thin on the ground. The recently released preview hushed them all. The last shot of the trailer reveals Wong (Doctor Strange’s friend) going one-on-one with Abomination in what appears to be a gladiatorial ring. What will unwrap further will only be known on 3rd September.

On the whole, the movie does sound visually and cinematographically appealing. The twisting plot mixed with action-packed scenes escalates the drama a notch higher. Having said that, we hope this visual treat does justice to all the waiting the audience is doing.