Sex And The City Reboot Swaps Kim Cattrall With Sara Ramirez

And Just Like That… Sara Ramirez replaces Kim Cattrall aka Samantha Jones in Sex And The City Reboot

Grey Anatomy fabled Dr Callie Torres and Tony award sweeping Mexican American actor, singer, and activist Sara Ramirez will be joining the cast of ‘And Just Like That’ together with Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie), Kristin Davis (as Charlotte), and Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda) as a series regular. The upcoming reboot of Sex and the City was pushed to production in New York this summer. This blasting spin-off of iconic Sex and the City is speculated by many as “the next chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series.”

Non-binary is a non-issue in SATC

While SATC has never had any inclusion issue, a new no-binary character is more than welcome in today’s times. Reportedly, Sara will play the character of a non-binary comedian, Che Diaz. The character hosts an intriguing podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw features regularly. The network sheds light on Che, stating,

“Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, a human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.”

Due to this decision reflecting inclusiveness in the star-cast choices the series has gathered plural buzzes. Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of the AJLT made an official statement about the same.

He said, “Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex and the City’ family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama — and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

Che fills up for Samantha

Samantha Jones (portrayed by Kim Cattrall), probably the most beloved character of Sex and the City was omitted in the spin-off. This move led to questioning the casting choices. More so, skeptical to the point of success and the future of the reboot. Nonetheless, as Che, an outrageously witty character, is filling up for Samantha, people can rope in their lost hope for the series.

Why and how?

The rumors swirled that Kim was holding up the production for the third iteration of SATC to leverage her projects with Warner Bros. Later, Cattrall herself tweeted about it and squashed the hearsay. According to her, there was an uneasy tension between Sarah and her on sets of the second installment of the movie. Despite her crystal-clear verdict of detaching from any future SATC ventures, there has been multiple occasion when fans have requested for her comeback.

Now, that the air is cleared, the issue that remains to tackle is how the absence of Samantha will be addressed. According to HBO boss Casey Bloys, it will be dealt with naturally. Just as people come and leave in real life.

The plotline

Much has not been revealed about the plot of the reboot. But unlike other shows, this one will not pick from where it left off. Elaboratively, the pivot will happen in the characters’ ages. The women will no longer be introduced in their 30s, instead, a time jump will happen. The show will explore the organic narrative of protagonists navigating their 50s.

The Sex and the city reboot will premiere on HBO max. The new iteration titled, ‘And Just Like That…’ will house 10 half-hour episodes. The slated release of the TV series isn’t proposed yet. But given the unfortunate times, it will not see the daylight until the end of 2021 or perhaps pushed to the year 2022.