HOLLYWOOD

Sex And The City Reboot Swaps Kim Cattrall With Sara Ramirez

Sara Remirez Sex and the city
DKODING Studio
Akshita Kirar

Education: B.A. from SGBT Khalsa College (University of Delhi) | Akshita started her career writing stories in the the entertainment and lifestyle domain at DKODING Media Inc. Her areas of interest include fiction novels and music. Akshita aims to write a bestselling novel one day.

Previous Article
Henry Cavill Set To Play Up Bisexual Side Of Sherlock For Enola Holmes 2
No Newer Articles