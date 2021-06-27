Set Photos Reveal The Shocking Connection Between Batman And Flash

Photos have been leaked showing a Flash and Batman scene and turn out there are some interesting details hidden in Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen outfit. Michael Keaton is also seen in the set photos. Director Andy Muschetti’s movie will officially open the doors to DC Multiverse. Ezra Miller is returning in the titular character. We last saw Miller as Barry Allen in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in March this year. His character was restored to the director’s vision and eversince fans are more eager to see The Flash finally in action. But Miller is not alone and will bring in various version of Batman from DC universe.

Watch: Batman meets Flash Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Michael Keaton’s big return in The Flash

Nonetheless, one of the most talked-about events in the buildup to the announcement of The Flash was Michael Keaton’s return as the Dark Knight. He was the first Batman on screen and his collaboration with Tim Burton on The Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) is still regarded as one of the best portrayals of the caped crusader. Ben Affleck will also be seen playing The Dark Knight after the last appearance in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti said in an interview around the first DC Fandome. “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.” It does look like Batman and Flash’s relationship will be a key factor in the Barry Allen-focused story.

Ben Affleck’s Batman is the baseline for Barry

As Ezra Miller’s Flash explored the multiverse in his time-traveling adventures, there will be a timeline where Keaton’s Batman will help Barry Allen to figure out his superpowers and connect him to the speed force. Since this is a Flashpoint-inspired story, there will be two versions of the dark knight in the film. While in the original flashpoint comic we have Bruce and Thomas Wayne, in the movie we might just have two Bruce Waynes, but both from different timelines.

OUR FIRST LOOK at Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne – for the first time since 1992’s ‘Batman Returns’ – in Andy Muschietti’s ‘The Flash’ (2022)! pic.twitter.com/Wpr2Orh4QF — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) June 20, 2021

Batman and Flash have a special connection

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before,” the director added. “It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where Ben Affleck’s Batman kicks in.”

The It series director is glad to be working with the Argo Oscar-winning director and actor as he is an amazing creator. “I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too,” Muschietti said. “He understands.”

Furthermore, in recently surfaced set photos fans spotted The Flash ring (more on it below) which would certainly be made by Affleck’s Bruce Wayne for Barry. The director revealed previously at DC FanDome, Bruce will indeed design Barry’s new costume.

What is the mystery behind Barry Allen’s ring?

The Flash’s Costume Ring is a small ring with a spring-loaded opening. Barry Allen, The Second Flash, used this ring to compress and conceal his costume while operating in his civilian identity. By thumbing a small stud on the side, the top of the ring-opened, releasing the costume (chemically treated to shrink), allowing Barry the ability to change clothes at super-speed. The movie is WB’s first venture into the multiverse, which allows Barry Allen to explore other timelines, as well as introduce them to other characters like Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. The Flash is currently being shot in London and is scheduled to release on November 4th,2022.