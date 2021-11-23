Secret Invasion: Everything You Need To Know

With Phase 4, Marvel has finally taken the much-awaited plunge of the small screens. The commercially successful windup of series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and What If…? has opened the doors wide open for such uncharted course with unlimited potential. And hence, many more hooking series are being pushed into the pipeline. Here is everything you need to know about, Secret Invasion, yet another marvelous venture of MCU in the mini-series format.

Marvel Studios has shared official logos and announced a bunch of new titles for #DisneyPlusDay.



Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, X-Men ’97, Echo, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Ironheart, Marvel Zombies, Agatha: House of Harkness, Secret Invasion, I Am Groot, What If… Season 2 pic.twitter.com/oXtGM4zTX7 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 12, 2021

What is the storyline?

This Disney+ series traces its continuity from the Avengers timeline (except Black Widow) will exhaustively explore the narrative of shape-shifting aliens who goes by the name Skrulls. And another set of aliens known as Kree. Both the armies were first introduced at the end of Captain Marvel and in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far from home.

Related: Captain Marvel To Expose Skrull’s Secret Invasion In MCU Phase 5

It is revealed that Skrulls infiltrated the Earth by shape-shifting into Earthlings, only to wreak havoc on the planet. Of the many nefarious acts of them, some include attacking SHIELD Heli carrier, transporting Baxter Building (Fantastic Four) to the Negative Zone, and so forth. Of course! It is an MCU production, it would be unlikely if the production house doesn’t refashion the plot as per their suitability. Kevin Feige offers a lucid description of Secret Invasion in his words,

“I mean, we’re interested in the political paranoia aspect of Secret Invasion and really showcasing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, two amazing actors that you want to have in any series, and we’re very lucky to have them for that.”

Further adding, “That’s the sort of primary focus of that and, of course, it will tie into other things and the Skrulls in ways you haven’t seen before, but yes, anything could be anything. Wise words. But we wanted to do that as a series because it would allow us to do something different than we’ve done before.”

Sadly, that’s all we have got. No official description has been made available. But the narrative will undoubtedly revolve around this only.

Who’s who: The cast

MCU is known for terrific cast ensemble choices. And the names in the Secret Invasion series do justice to this notion. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise the role of Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrulls name Talos, are so far the only official names. The rest of the cast whose roles are kept under the wraps is as follows: Emilia Clarke (Khaleesi from Game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Damnation, Dublin Murders), and Christopher McDonald (Ballers, Hacks).

Watch: SECRET INVASION First Look BREAKDOWN! Every Skrull in the MCU!

Who is behind the camera?

According to The Hollywood Reporters, Kyle Bradstreet (Mr Robot) will write and produce the series. And the director’s hat will be donned by Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (The Looming Towers).

As the series was pushed into the production stage this September, the trailer and other nuggets of information remain out of question. However, it is established with certainty that the series will have a total of six episodes and multiple seasons.

At present, there is no confirmed premiere date for the Secret Invasion.