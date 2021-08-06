Scarlett Johansson The Lawsuit Fire, Now Its Spreading In Hollywood

After Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney, are Emma Stone and Emily Blunt next?

Last week Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney came as a complete shocker. Its a first that a star of her magnitude has took action against industry giant like Disney. But Scar-Jo’s actions have started a chain reaction and seems like a new storm in is brewing in Hollywood. In the past week more and more actors, including likes of Emma Stone and Emily Blunt, are considering their own lawsuits. The problem stems from industry’s new hybrid model of releasing their blockbusters on big screens and streaming platforme. This raise the problem within actors’ contract which mention’s exclusive big screen release clause. Also, the hybrid plan is hurting movies box office collections. Due to this the actors are missing out on the money they make.

How it started:

The report indicated that the actors Emma Stone and Emily Blunt will publicly oppose the production company that decided to release the movie with the theatre on the streaming platform. 4,444 lawsuits against famous film studios, TV networks and record companies are on the rise. Actress Emma Stone (Emma Stone) is her movie “Cruella” on OTT Disney+ platforms and theatres plan to sue Disney’s latest celebrity after the release.

If Stone continues to move forward, she will become the latest celebrity after actors Scarlett Johansson and Gerald Butler filed a lawsuit against the production company for making money in their own name.

Emma Stone is reportedly "weighing her options" when it comes to suing Disney over the release of Cruella on Disney+ after Scarlett Johansson filed her own lawsuit over Black Widow. pic.twitter.com/9vLevQP2pu — IGN (@IGN) July 31, 2021

Gerald Butler Case

Gerald Butler, apparently in response to Johnson’s lawsuit, sued the producer of “Olympus Has Fallen,” claiming he owed him at least $ 10 million due to the film’s worldwide box office success.

Butler alleged in his lawsuit that Nu Image, Millennium Media, and Padre Nuestro Productions were the production companies behind the “Fallen” franchise, and they had no intention of paying him the proceeds of the first issue of “Olympus has Fallen .”, Released in 2013.

Scarlett Johansson Case

Johnson sued Disney for breaching a contract signed by both parties, which stipulates that Johnson’s superhero movie “Black Widow” will be released exclusively in theaters. According to reports, Johnson lost more than $50 million after the movie was also released on its streaming platform Disney+. Johansson’s lawsuit was supported by industry peers and various women’s organizations such as Times Up and Me Too.

Actors are not the only ones who take legal steps and challenge these big companies in court. They think they throw away the money owed to them.

Taylor Swift Case

Taylor Swift, a singer-songwriter who won multiple Grammy Awards in 2019, accused her record company Big Mouth of selling her music to the famous manager Scooter Braun without her knowledge. In 2004, Swift signed a six-album agreement with record companies, giving them the right to own all six albums. Since the purchase, Swift announced that she will re-release all six albums in order to have her master of albums.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Kanye West Case

Similarly, last year Kanye West criticized Universal Music for not transferring the rights of teachers to him, especially during the pandemic. Because there was no live performance, the only way for musicians to make money was through music streaming.

Emily Blunt Case

Emily Blunt is another actor who is also reported to be able to “speak out” against Disney. Its noted that she and husband John Krasanski sought financial compensation after the studio cut out the theartrical window of A Quiet Place. Recently, her movie “Jungle Cruise” starring Dwayne Johnson, was released on Disney+ and in theatres simultaneously.

These lawsuits show that artists are becoming more aware of their rights, and most importantly, they have a better understanding of the world of the Internet and streaming media content.