Is Scarlett Johansson DC’s New Poison Ivy

Actor Scarlett Johansson is expected to join DC to snub Disney, can the studio recreate James Gunn-esque success

Scarlett Johansson clearly has a lot to figure out right now. Agent Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow sued Disney to which Disney said that the lawsuit has got no merit whatsoever. Seeing the differences between the actor and the studiol, DC has probably jumped in and offered Scarlett Johansson a role.

Johansson sued The House of Mouse

The Black Widow star has sued Marvel’s parent company, Walt Disney Co. after they simultaneously released Black Widow on its online platform along with the theatres. Johannson said it is a breach of her contract and has deprived her of potential earnings.

Johannsons’ earnings were tied directly to the performance of the film at the box office and simultaneous release cost her about $50 million. Though the film earned $218 million in its first weekend, and dropped in the next weekend, according to her, it could have earned more, provided it was not released on online streaming services.

Disney fired back saying that the lawsuit has no merits. Furthermore, Disney claims that it has stood with Johansson’s contract, and the release of Black Widow on Disney+ enhanced her earning to up to $20 million till now. The statement read:

“The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date,”

Disney hitting below the belt

Disney striking back was not the end, Scarlett’s lawyer accused Disney of trying to smear her character. Johannson has been a part of the MCU for nine movies and has contributed to earning billions for the studios. And, including the salary of an actress in a press statement is shameful.”The company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponise her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of.

“Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades.”

All this Disney act was unexpected in the first place. It is shocking to see that Disney let it escalate to this level and made such public statements. It is expected to hinder Disney’s overall growth as now any new talent would think at least twice before signing up with Disney.

Scarlett Johansson will be a part of the DC

In the midst of all this chaos, Johansson has got a sigh of relief. Several sources suggest that Johannson has been approached by DC to be a part of their powerful DCEU roster. Considering the dominance of Scarlett in Hollywood and not just being an actress, but a producer too, DC is expected to try everything to bring her on board. And fans already feel she’ll be perfect to play Poison Ivy.

It is not the first time that DC is trying to sign someone from the Marvel Universe. Earlier James Gunn came on board when he was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. If successful DC will be adding a huge name to its realm.

Though the news is just a rumour right now, it is highly probable seeing the twist of events between the hi-profile actor and mighty studio. At the same time if Scarlett Johannson signs up with DC it would be the best vengeance she could get over the backfiring from Disney.

Now, when most of the studios have taken up complete online releases or simultaneous online releases due to the pandemic such discrepancies have become a part of the lives of stars, filmmakers, and theatre owners.

Though it’s the first time such discrepancy has come so much into the limelight an actress has sued the studios. So, it will be a trending topic for the times to come. Scarlett’s fans must sit tight and see how this turns out for her and if the rumour of her joining DC turns out to be true. Besides, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, anyone?