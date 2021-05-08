Not Sam Wilson But John Walker To Lead Avengers As Captain America

If we go by the Marvel comics, John Walker AKA US Agent might join a new team of superheroes in the MCU. Here’s what Marvel history beholds.

The last Episode of TFATWS saw Contessa Valentina AKA Val hire John Walker as the US Agent. And if we consider the Marvel comics, Russel can go on to become a member of a new team of superheroes. And there are more than one teams to consider.

Watch: John Walker becomes the US Agent

John Walker and Val

The last episode of TFATWS made us think about the plans that Val might have for Walker. In the comics, Val worked for Leviathan, a Soviet terrorist organization. And one of the goals of the organization was to create super soldiers with the use of alien technology. Val tells Walker to be ready and pick up the phone when she calls.

This serves to say that Val might be assembling a team of superheroes of her own. With so many characters about to debut in the MCU, Walker cannot be the only one she contacted. And herein comes the possibility of MCU’s Thunderbolts, the Dark Avengers and the Avengers.

The Thunderbolts

In Marvel comics, Thunderbolts are a group of villains that Baron Zemo brought together. However, he rebranded the team to gain the trust of the people and the government while having bad intentions in mind. Yet, with time, the group starts working for the good and becomes a true squad of superheroes.

#FalconAndWinterSoldier's creator has addressed rumors regarding a potential #Thunderbolts project in the #MCU: "There seems to be a lot of chatter around that. I don't know if fans are crazy or not…" Full quote: https://t.co/RlPtdcLbxD pic.twitter.com/nes6YvGRr4 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 29, 2021

There are more than one reasons why Val could have hired John Walker for the Thunderbolts. Although Walker was not a core member of the team in the comics, he did work alongside them. Also, the Secret Invasion story involves the Thunderbolts. So, if the team plays a role in the upcoming Secret Invasion Disney+ series, then setting up the team beforehand is a natural thing to do. Furthermore, Zemo’s return in TFATWS also can also be a way to set him up for the Thunderbolts’ formation.

The Dark Avengers

After the events of Secret Invasion, the Thunderbolts morphed into the Dark Avengers. And in the comics, US Agent was a member of the Dark Avengers. The team was headed by Norman Osborn. The details of the Dark Avengers are complicated and MCU might not borrow it all from the comics. But they can always improvise ways for the US Agent to join the Dark Avengers. And with Norman Osborn’s rumoured appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie might set up his role for the Dark Avengers.

Based on Gruenwald's work, the use of John Walker may be hinting at a dark Avengers team; & maybe the Flag Smashers (who closely align with Marvel's values) aren't the real villains & are either being misled or are a govt. false flag. Or maybe Sharon was a villain all along. pic.twitter.com/jsZEhuAgnS — Saved You a Watch GT (@SavedYouA_GT) March 26, 2021

The Avengers

That Val “hired” John as the US Agent may not be either for the Thunderbolts or the Dark Avengers. To serve her own needs, Val could arrange for Walker to become a member of the Avengers. Sam is still coping with being the new Captain America. And leading the Avengers is something that is not even on the horizon for him as of now. So, if John joins the Avengers as a replacement for Captain America, Val will reap a lot of benefits from it.

Captain America 4 Writer Teases Sam Wilson's Struggle After Falcon and Winter Soldierhttps://t.co/raH5Lv6PMe pic.twitter.com/3SMO4kgGWf — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) April 30, 2021

Being a highly experienced super-soldier, John Walker brings a lot to the table. His loyalty further is a reason to consider him as someone who will follow orders at all costs. And as Val puts it in episode 6 of TFATWS, if things get “weird”, she can order John (and the Avengers) to stay out of her way.

However, we shall not forget that John Walker had his heroic moment in the last episode of TFATWS. And this put him on the right path. So, it may be that when Walker finds out about Val’s true intentions, he decides to make a move against her. This will certainly help him prove his allegiance to do good and he might earn his place among Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.