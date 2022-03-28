Sam Raimi Set To Replace Matt Reeves For The Batman 2

Sam Raimi is a legend in the comic book movie world. After directing the iconic Spiderman trilogy with Tobey Maguire as Spiderman, the acclaimed director returns to the Marvel world with a mind-bending multiverse opening Doctor Strange sequel titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which releases this May. But it seems like Raimi is interested in taking over DC’s most iconic character- The Batman from Matt Reeves.

Watch: SPIDER-MAN 4 w/ Tobey Maguire & Sam Raimi Happening?!

A Better Director for Batman

After finishing Doctor Strange 2 with Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme, Sam Raimi is interested in doing a Batman flick. And considering WB’s affinity for Marvel directors, it may not be impossible to see a scenario like this come to fruition.

Zack Snyder was replaced by Avengers director Joss Whedon on Justice League while David Ayer was replaced by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn on The Suicide Squad. So if WB wants to once again change The Batman’s tone into a lighter and more humorous one in hopes of reaching that coveted billion $ mark at the Box Office they might swap Matt Reeves for Raimi. The director has made a big mark with his Spiderman trilogy and the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel looks very likely to cross a billion following No Way Home.

The Multiverse awaits. In 50 days, experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/vKoZwm6E14 — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) March 18, 2022

Raimi can definitely make a kick-ass Batman movie with Robert Pattinson. Just by bringing a bit more comic flavour which was sorely missing from a rather dull and greyish Reeves’ iteration, which might be a bit too gloomy for the general audience.

Raimi is very interested in a Batman movie

This is what the Doctor Strange 2 director had to say about doing a Batman movie, he said, speaking to Empire.

“I’ve always loved Batman. If I ever saw the Bat-signal up in the air, I’d come running,”

But the caped crusader isn’t the only comic book character he’d be interested in bringing to the silver screen himself he added, “If I heard that deep, gurgling laugh of The Shadow coming from the darkness, I would also tentatively step outside. And Spider-Man would be ahead of Doctor Strange, but I don’t want to put him down the list!”

Sam Raimi was shortlisted for The Flash

This is not the first time Sam Raimi has tried to enter the DC franchise. Way before The Batman was even a thing and the DCEU was helmed by Zack Snyder, a Flash film was being developed back in 2017 which would serve as an origin story movie for the Scarlett Speedster.

Sam Raimi alongside Marc Webb and Lord & Miller were the frontrunners to sign up for the Flash movie before the movie got sent into production hell. Coincidentally all of the three directors are known for their Spidey projects.

Who gets the last laugh? Experience #TheBatman all over again, only in theaters. Tag who you’re taking below 👇 pic.twitter.com/cxcfGvhNCe — The Batman (@TheBatman) March 25, 2022

The OG Spiderman director returns to Marvel

Doctor Strange 2 is important for a very different reason. Since No Way Home introduced the concept of the multiverse, Multiverse of Madness is the movie that will see the Marvel Multiverse explode.

With rumoured cameos which include the likes of Tom Cruise as Iron Man, Ben Affleck as Daredevil and confirmed ones which include The Illuminati featuring Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, the movie is stacked with incredible cameos from the Marvel Multiverse.

MORE FROM DKODING: The Batman Failed The Box-Office And How

The aim of this movie is to merge all the timelines from Fox’s Marvel universe which featured the X-Men, The Fantastic Four and Sony’s Spider-Man franchise. The trailer promises to accomplish all this in incredible fashion with Raimi’s amazing visuals and horror touch.

The Batman is playing now in theatres and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases on May 5th.