Falcon And The Winter Soldier Tesases Bucky Is About To Assemble Thunderbolts

With so much to find out about the super-soldiers, Falcon and Winter Soldier brings in Baron Zemo.

The second episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier showed Sam and Bucky meet Isaiah, a Black super-soldier. However, after not being able to get any info from Isaiah, they turn to their last resort, Zemo. But this path isn’t going to be easy for the two. Here are the highlights of episode 3 of Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Falcon and Winter Soldier Frees Zemo

With no one to reach to and find out about the super-soldiers and the serum, the only option for Sam and Bucky is Zemo. However, Zemo knows that they need him ‘desperately’. So, in return for valuable info, he wants out. And so he gets via help from Bucky. And no one knows what tricks he has up his sleeve.

Dr. Wilfred Nagel Arrives

A character that MCU decided to bring back from Marvel history, Dr. Wilfred Nagel was the one who helmed the experiment of recreation of the super-soldier serum, during WWII, one that Isaiah Bradley was a part of. However, in Falcon and Winter Soldier, Wilfred Nagel lives in the present but his job is the same.

Sharon Carter Is Back

“..off the grid in Madripoor,” Sharon has taken refuge. She is still a criminal by law for helping Steve Rogers “steal” his shield and Sam his “wings”, in Captain America: Civil War. And since Madripoor doesn’t allow extradition, she came here.

Dr. Wilfred Nagel Is Dead

Zemo kills him. Period. Now whether he did this to avoid any possibility of the recreation of the super-soldier serum or not, we don’t know. We also don’t know if he has any other plans in his mind. Although it seems like he does. This is because Zemo only killed him after he spilled all the info he could.

John Walker Is Planning Something

Walker has guessed pretty well that Sam and Bucky were responsible for Zemo’s prison break. And as he tells his “sidekick”, Lamar, what happens next is going to be off the books. So, nobody except these two will know what they are about to do. And this makes us feel uneasy, doesn’t it? After all, we did like it when the German guy spat on Walker’s face. Also, he doesn’t know German and needed a translator. This is unlike Steve Rogers. Remember the scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier where Steve is about to fight Batroc? That’s right.

Bucky Turns into The White Wolf

The last scene of the third episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier is the greatest revelation of the show as of now. It shows Bucky following a trail of Wakandan beads and ends up meeting Ayo. For those of you who don’t know her, Ayo is one of the leading members of Dora Milaje, the all-female fighting squad we saw in Black Panther. It is no surprise that they know that Zemo escaped. And since Bucky was in Wakanda for a while, he was the one they reached out to.

Things are getting interesting by the minute in Falcon and Winter Solider. On one hand, we see Sam’s struggles to come to terms with the mantle Steve Rogers wanted him to pick. On the other hand, we have Bucky who is leaving behind the Winter Soldier and becoming the White Wolf. And now we have Zemo, who is basically anti-establishment.

Very interestingly, with a direct link to Thunderbolt Ross with the ongoing super-soldier theme of the show. The question remains who’ll assemble the Thunderbolts, Zemo or more comic accurately Bucky. One thing is certain though, what happens next is abound to stupefying.