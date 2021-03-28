Sam And Bucky Brings Another Civil War To MCU

The second episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed us friction between John Walker, Lemar Hoskins, and Sam and Bucky. While the former duo works for the government, the latter two are free agents. This seems to create a divide among the two duos, while kind of resembles something that has taken place once in the past. And that is the Civil War.

Sam & Bucky’s Dislike For New Captain America

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are no longer fugitives in Falcon and Winter Soldier but free agents. However, a rift seems to be knocking on the door with both of their growing dislike for the new Captain America. While John Walker wants to help them in the beginning, they reject it; Firstly because Walker and his “sidekick” Battlestar (Lemar Hoskins) are bound by laws of the government, and secondly because there is only one Captain America, their friend, Steve Rogers.

What makes this rift very clear is when despite Walker bailing Bucky out, both Sam and Bucky deny their help for the first reason we mentioned above. And Walker threatens them to stay out of his way. We already know of Bucky’s distaste for Walker and it seems that Sam too is slowly having his share of it. This can be the beginning of another Civil War in MCU Phase 4.

Consequences of MCU’s First Civil War

Captain America: Civil War saw the outcome that was a result of the difference among superheroes over the signing of the Sokovia Accords. The breakup of the Avengers and the consequences were not explored much, thanks to Thanos. But now both Sam and Bucky are following Steve’s footsteps to avoid being answerable to anyone with agendas. This can be a way to revisit those consequences when the actions of the main characters are not sanctioned by the US government.

The Impending Civil War

If there is a chance for another Civil War, there are ample ways to make other projects a part of it. Firstly, we have Isaiah who is no doubt another super soldier like Steve and Bucky. Hawkeye can show how Clint Barton and Kate Bishop operate as superheroes. She-Hulk can show Jennifer Walters defend superheroes in court (being responsible for breaking the rules of the Sokovia Accords). We already know that Armor Wars will show James Rhodes dealing with the repercussions when Tony’s tech falls into the wrong hands. And we have already seen him in the first episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier. The final mention here is of Captain Marvel 2 which seems to be based on, although loosely, Civil War 2 from the comics.