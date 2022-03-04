SAG Awards 2022: Hollywood Comes Out In Support For Ukraine

SAG Awards This Year Were Not Just Just Another Award Show

27th of February was not just another Sunday. It was the Screen Actors Guild awards that also turned into a platform for artists to stand in solidarity with Ukraine and her people under attack by the Russian forces. While many actors voiced their opinions others had their own subtle ways or fashion choices to show their support to Ukraine in the ongoing war.

However, actor Brain Cox had a serious message. Wearing a face mask that said ‘fu** Off’, Cox spoke to the audience when taking the stage after Succession’s win in Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category. He said,

Succession actor Brian Cox says his fellow actors in Russia are being told they can't speak about the invasion of Ukraine #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/LdlHXrlwr7 — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) February 28, 2022

“The thing that’s really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers, and writers and critics, they are told under pain of high treason that they cannot say a word about Ukraine”,

Show’s co-host and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr opened the show with a montage of this year’s acting Nominees and praying for ‘impending peace’ in the region. ‘While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,’ he said.

Further, actor Andrew Garfield, who was nominated for Best Actor, acknowledged the strange and ‘odd’ situation for actors and artists in the ceremony. The best lead actor nominee for Netflix’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ stated, ‘Celebrating on a pretty tricky day to celebrate but keeping all of Ukraine in our hearts… It is odd to be dressing up here in this moment.’

Lady Gaga also showed her solidarity with the Ukrainian people and state. The best actress nominee for ‘House of Gucci’ also said, “there is so much going on in the world and my heart goes out to Ukraine.”

Fashioning Red Carpet Politics

Some actors showed their support of Ukraine through subtler ways. ‘The Kominsky Method’ star Michael Douglas and the nominee for Best comedy role incorporated his support of Ukraine into his outfit, sporting a yellow and blue pocket square with colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Michael Douglas supported Ukraine.



Speaking ahead of the SAG Awards ceremony, Michael said:



"This is the colour of the Ukrainian flag. If ever there was a time for us to appreciate what true democracy is, I'm just so proud of what the people in this country have done." pic.twitter.com/SRWmOuGyge — WAR IN UKRAINE 2022 (@WARUKRAINE2022) March 3, 2022

British actor Douglas Hodge, who plays a fictional Russian General infatuated with Catherine the Great in Hulu’s historical dark comedy, pinned a blue and yellow ribbon to his suit. Tyler Perry also wore a blue and yellow ribbon and SAG national president Fran Drescher extended her prayers to the people of Ukraine.

Here is the full list of SAG Award 2022 winners

SAG Film Awards 2022

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role – Will Smith (King Richard) Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye) Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role – Troy Kotsur (CODA) Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture – CODA Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture – No Time To Die

Aaand scene! The 28th Annual #sagawards was a night to remember ✨ A huge congratulations to all the talent, nominees, and recipients! pic.twitter.com/aOO1rgkXEe — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) March 1, 2022

SAG TV Awards 2022