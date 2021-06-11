HOLLYWOOD

Robert Pattinson’s First Look Deal Might Save DC’s Future

Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
Loki Stands Trial: For All Time. Always.
No Newer Articles