Robert Pattinson’s First Look Deal Might Save DC’s Future

There has been a strong suggestion that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s collaborative effort The Batman will have a three-part trilogy, but now there’s a new first-look deal from Warner Bros Studios which shows that this might come to fruition.

A new deal for Pattinson

Robert Pattinson has signed a First-Look Deal With Warner Bros, New Line, Warner Bros Television & HBO Max. For the uninitiated, a first-look deal is a contract which when signed by an actor/producer/director means that whatever ideas or projects they want to make they are obliged to first show it to the studio they signed their first-look deal with.

So in this case, Warner Studios has the rights to any project the Twilight star wants to make in the future. And if they are not interested in the project, he can take his project to another studio. A similar situation arose with Zack Snyder as he also had a first-look deal with Warner Studios, but they rejected Army of The Dead and he took the project over to Netflix.

Robert Pattinson’s First Look Deal is the key to Batman.

Speaking about his new deal, The Batman actor had this to say, “Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking filmmaking, I’m thrilled to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and help bring their visions to life. I’ve loved working with the studio over the years and have so much respect for their dedication, their willingness to take chances, and their desire to push the envelope creatively.”

Matt Reeves also has a first-look deal with WB

Interestingly, director Matt Reeves had also inked a first-look deal with Warner Studios last summer similar to Robert Pattinson. He is currently directing and producing “The Batman,” which is slated to hit theaters in late 2022. Reeves’ other feature credits include “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” the former of which he co-wrote and directed and the latter he directed.

He also directed “Cloverfield” and executive produced both “10 Cloverfield Lane” and “The Cloverfield Paradox.” The two deals for both Pattinson and Reeves suggest that they are not going anywhere. They might finish what they started with The Batman and build out his entire arc over three movies just like Christopher Nolan did with Christian Bale in his Dark Knight trilogy.

The Batman is the key to the DC future

The Batman is a very crucial part of the new DC slate. The planet of the Apes director thinks his version of Batman will feel very emotional and impactful. Since his Batman takes on solving real-life issues like corruption, unlike Snyder and Ben Affleck’s versions who face intergalactic threats. “There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional,” Reeves said about the film, “and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham.

That feels very current.” Elaborating the theme further the director said, “There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at another time.” Let’s see how The Batman turns out when it releases in 2022. And with the new first-look deals for both Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves, it looks like the trilogy might happen after all.