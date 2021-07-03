Robert Pattinson’s Batman Didn’t Want To Be On Same Earth As Justice League

Earth-one was just not enough for the DC so they made Flash break through the Multiverse to set up the new Batman on Earth-Two.

Warner Bros is not planning to stop anytime soon with its Batman iterations. Now, the studio looks forward to bring the Multiverse into effect and take the DC fans to Earth-Two. Matt Reeves is all set to introduce Robert Pattinson as the new Caped Crusader, the Batman on DC Multiverse’s Earth-Two. Several sources suggest Robert Pattinson’s Batman won’t just be a reboot of the previous Batman; it will be separate from the DC Universe. All the other DC films will continue to stay in the same universe, while Batman will take over the alternate Earth.

What is DC’s Earth-Two?

Earth-Two is a parallel world that is a home of characters whose adventures are published in the Golden Age of Comic Books. Earth-Two had a lot of resemblance in terms of several superheroes from its Multiversal counterpart, Earth-One. For example, Superman (Earth-One) and Superman (Earth-two) and now Batman (Earth-One) and Batman (Earth-Two). These two Earth(s) have a lot of common parallel development, though the Earth-two and the individuals on it are comparatively older by a few decades.

Batman of Earth-Two is an alternate version of the Batman we have seen. The Earth-Two Batman is the character for all the Batman adventures in the earliest stories, i.e., in the 1930s and 1940s. After these years, the thrills of Batman refer to the Silver Age Batman that is present on Earth-One.

In simple words, Earth-one is the home to “modern” DC heroes, and Earth-two was the home to the Golden Age heroes.

The Flash will set open the Multiverse

The Batman taking place on Earth-Two is the first step towards the DCEU Multiverse, which will become even more realistic after the sequel of Flash. The Flash sequel will be drawing a gateway through this Multiverse, and hence DC will be able to extend its universe more than ever.

It will become even more interesting to see if any other superhero becomes a part of this alternate universe. Maybe the Superman reboot also shows Superman on Earth-Two, and sometime in the future, we might see a cross between the two Earths.

When asked at the DC FanDome about how DC movies will use the Multiverse to expand without being held to the main DCEU, the President of DC Films, Walter Hamada, said,

“On one Earth, you have Gal and Jason and Ezra, as this Justice League, and you can continue telling these stories, while on another Earth, you can have a more grounded, real Year Two Batman (a reference to Robert Pattinson’s Batman).

Further explaining, “There is that one Earth that greater Earth with this existing Justice League and another that’s sort of happening with that Year Two Batman. And of course, there’s outliers like Joker, that doesn’t exist on either Earth, but that’s OK.”

DCEU one step ahead of MCU

The most significant outcome of exploring the Multiverse will take DC a step ahead of the MCU. Now, DC will not be focused on relating the movies or stories that a film shows; they can go from one story arc to another and play with the timelines.

In a way, this will influence new DC fans as they will not have to worry any longer to watch a list of movies before they are ready to deep dive. Let’s see if after the Multiverse is open, we get to see more than one Batman in a movie.

The Batman will be hitting the theatres on March 4, 2022.