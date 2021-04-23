Robert Pattinson Brings Out Vengeance On Ben Affleck’s Batman

The Secret Connection Between Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck’s Batman

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the first solo outing for the caped crusader since Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. Since Ben Affleck left the role, the future of Batman was in flux until Robert Pattinson arrived on the stage to announce his debut in the blockbuster franchises. Let’s take a look at what the new Batman movie is all about. This is the third part of our four-part Batfleck series, you can read part one and two here.

The Ben Affleck and Matt Reeves connect

Ben Affleck was supposed to make his Batman Vs Deathstroke back in 2018, after justice league. That’s why there’s a setup to his solo movie in the epilogue where Lex Luthor reveals that Bruce Wayne is Batman to Slade Wilson better known as Deathstroke. This was supposed to be the starting of Ben Affleck’s batman showing the past of Slade Wilson and his motives. This movie also would explore the death of Dick Grayson, after which Batman had turned into an unhinged version of himself in Batman Vs Superman.

But Ben Affleck felt that he couldn’t give his best acting performance as Batman while directing the movie simultaneously, hence he brought in Matt Reeves to direct the film.

Affleck’s Exit and Pattinson’s Debut

When Ben Affleck left the project, even Matt Reeves was planning to quit the franchise. But Warner Brothers Studios already wanting to move on from the Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse DCEU stories thought this might be a good time to reboot Batman as well.

So they asked Matt Reeves if was interested in making an entirely new Batman movie and nobody ever says no to that. Matt Reeves impressed by Robert Pattinson’s performances in the Lighthouse and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet handed him the keys to the Batcave.

Battinson’s Batman Noir

Robert Pattinson’s Batman draws inspiration from famous comic storylines like The Long Halloween and Year 2. It will feature a young Batman who will try to remove the corruption in Gotham. “I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is,” Matt Reeves said. The director finds his cinematic inspiration in the likes of Taxi Driver and The French Connection among other movies. He taps into a younger Bruce Wayne who is still coming to terms with being a vigilante of Gotham. In a different world, that Bruce would have turned into the paranoid Batman we met in Zack Snyder’s Batman V Superman. Alas!

Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle. But that doesn’t mean that he even fully understands, you know.

The Never Seen Before Vengeance

Matt Reeves thinks this version of Batman will feel very emotional and impactful. Since his Batman takes on solving real-life issues like corruption unlike Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck’s versions who face intergalactic threats.

There’s something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional.

Reeves said about the film, “and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always does. There’s almost no time when you can’t do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at another time.” Let’s see how Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman turns out.