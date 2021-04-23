HOLLYWOOD

Robert Pattinson Brings Out Vengeance On Ben Affleck’s Batman

Ben Affleck Robert Pattinson Batman
Priyank Singh
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
The Entry Of Nick Fury's Girlfriend In MCU Fails To Please Captain America
Next Article
What Iron Man Can Learn From Batman About Saving The World