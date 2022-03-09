Play Dirty: Robert Downey Jr Reunites With Marvel Director For Amazon’s New Franchise

Ever since Robert Downey Jr. put Iron Man’s mantle to rest he has had enough time to choose and select diverse roles for his next outing. The 56-year-old actor’s schedule looks full with the final iteration of Sherlock Holmes trilogy, Christopher Nolan’s next Oppenheimer, and an untitled John Brinkley Biopic. Now, looks like Downey Jr is set to shoulder another franchise. Collaborating with director Shane Black (Iron Man 3) RDJ will return in the Amazon Studio’s franchise (movies+series) based on the famous crime thriller novels, Parker.

Parker franchise’s first film – Play Dirty

It’s been a while since fans got to see Downey Jr. The news of him returning is an exciting one, and even more exciting since he is returning with a brand new franchise. Helmed for Amazon Studios’ the new franchise is based on Donald E. Westlake a.k.a Richard Stark’s novels, Parker.

As Deadline reports, the responsibility of adapting this remarkable novel series into an outstanding film franchise is taken over by a top-notch production company, Team Downey. Team Downey is run by Joel Silver, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey.

Robert will not only be a part of the production team but will also play a role in the upcoming franchise. The first film in the Parker franchise will be Play Dirty, in which the character, Parker (Robert Downey Jr.) will be introduced.

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Parker

The fans who are mostly used to seeing Downey in the sarcastic character of Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man will get to see a new version of him as a professional thief. It will be confounding to see how Downey transitions from a superhero to a thief.

After the movie was confirmed, Collider has provided a lot of information about the film’s plot. The first film, Play Dirty, will revolve around the character building of Parker, how he was a cutthroat, a professional thief, and how his dedication saved him from ending behind bars.

It will not be the first time a “Parker” motivated role comes up to the big screen. Beginning with the 1962 book, The Hunter, Parker has served as a central idea to another 23 marvellous works by Donald E. Westlake.

Parker has inspired roles played by the likes of Peter Coyote (Slayground), Lee Marvin (Point Blank), Mel Gibson (Payback), Robert Duvall (The Outfit), Jim Brown (The Split), and Jason Statham (Parker).

Downey and Black will give another hit

The movie franchise doesn’t stop there, it is being advanced into a TV show by Prime Videos. The idea of a film franchise coming up as a TV show on Amazon Prime is quite promising keeping in mind the recent success of the novel based shows, Reacher and The Wheel of Time.

Also, what takes the expectations from the Parker franchise even higher is the proven combination of Robert Downey Jr and Shane Black. They have come together for two projects in the past, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Iron Man 3 and both of them did pretty fine. So, seeing the duo return on the screen is definitely a silver lining.