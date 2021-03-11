Revealed: Marvel’s Ulterior Motives For Black Widow Release

In an ideal world, Marvel’s Black Widow would have graced the big screens a year ago. The fear of the pandemic is such that the world is still at unrest in reopening public places. Disney is still suffering the theatrical loss with its key markets like the UK and the US still taking time to reopen their economies. Keeping the uncertainties at bay the studio decided to release their first MCU Phase 4 theatrical offering in May 2021. Which made fans and experts believe that Black Widow can still be delayed. However, in Disney’s Annual Shareholder meeting Bob Chapek assured the movie is on schedule to release this summer.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Black Widow | Final Trailer

The Theories Around Black Widow Release

There have been some intense speculations about the release of Scarlett Johanson starring Black Widow. Given the overseas markets are still closed. While some speculate Marvel will delay the movie for more profits, others feel a hybrid release model can be put into place.

Related: Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3: 5 Secrets That You Already Know About Gal Gadot Starrer (And 5 That You Must)

Speaking of the hybrid release model Warner Bros announced their movie slates to have a dual release on HBO Max as well as select theatres that are open around the world. The plan backfired for Wonder Woman 1984 in terms of Rotten Tomatoes ratings and polarized audience reaction. But Warner Media did hype the massive subscription base and viewership it garnered.

The meeting is now over.



No other Black Widow info or any other Marvel info.



As of now, 50/59 days from international/domestic release, Disney CEO Bob Chapek reaffirms a purely theatrical release for #BlackWidow. pic.twitter.com/ubAFw9qPUP — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) March 9, 2021

So Marvel and Disney keeping themselves away from a similar model went ahead with the usual theatrical release model. Chapek said during the shareholder meeting, “As we’ve said we believe it’s important to put the consumer in charge and let them decide how they want to enjoy our films particularly as we navigate through the [COVID-19] pandemic”. Further affirming,

We are really excited about the full slate of films we have in store. Next up is Black Widow, currently sent for release in theatres on May 7. Bob Chapek

Is It for profits?

While Marvel’s parent company Disney would certainly want to distance itself from any kind of ‘WB did it first’ comparisons nonetheless, profits from theatres is also an ulterior motive. By summer economies would be more receptive. Further, given Disney’s adventure parks are a lost business right now and the multi-million dollar opening nature of Marvel features it seems like the rite of passage for the production house. Another set back is the actor’s contract that stops the studio from giving it a direct Video-on-demand release.

Several international locations have #BlackWidow set to release April 29.



That is only 50 days away.



So far, through the Shareholders meeting which is now in the Q&A portion, no mention of anything other than #BlackWidow keeping its May 7 domestic release date. pic.twitter.com/APxcDQNwa5 — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) March 9, 2021

Also, the audience gave a massive response to MCU’s WandaVision on Disney+ and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already breaking the anticipation records. It is only fitting that the fans get to see Black Widow’s solo outing in theatres only. The female-led movie has been long expected out of the studio both the character Black Widow and actor Scarlett Johansson deserve the big screen debut or departure [call it as you may].

Related: Can Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Beat Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman For Fans’ Favour

Black Widow stars Johansson in the titular role along with Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, David Harbour as Red Guardian.