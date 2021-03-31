RestoreTheSnyderverse: Justice League 2 and 3 Can Be WB’s Wildcard In Superhero Genre

What would be the plot for Justice League 2 and 3 if Zack Snyder completed his 5 movie arc?

After seeing Zack Snyder’s Justice League, you might be wondering how the dream sequence consisting of Joker, Deathstroke, Mera, Cyborg, and Flash would set up the future sequels. According to Zack Snyder, that was the plot for the Justice League 2 & 3 would have primarily involved the remaining members making some sort of a plan to prevent the Darkseid invasion from happening. And the third and final movie would see the forces of men being led by Superman, Amazonians led by Wonder Woman, Atlanteans led by Aquaman uniting with Cyborg and the Flash to battle against the massive army of DC’s ultimate villain, Darkseid.

Justice League 2: The Knightmare timeline

The second movie, a direct sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be set in an alternate future, where we would have been in this post-Superman, Anti-Life Equation world, where the team knew that the only way to fix the world was to run Flash back and warn Bruce to save Lois. And so in that world, the movie was going to be about a ragtag group of Justice League members pulling off a crazy mission to steal a Mother Box from a destroyed cathedral in Gotham and get it back to the Batcave to use it to power the cosmic treadmill to jump Flash back in time. This is because Superman is controlled by the Anti Life Equation by Darkseid after his fiancée Lois Lane dies with his child since superman is deeply disturbed by her death.

One Last Mission

And the night before the big mission, they would have this last supper sort of reckoning, where they would all tell their stories. One of those stories was Joker telling the story of the death of Robin. And Superman, by the way, in the end, kills everybody. Except for Flash, who makes it just through. Jumps through time just to escape him. And there was always a concept for time travel, where the earth has to be in relatively the same position in space. So you could only jump once a year or you would jump into space.

Then the third movie was going to be about after they rescue him or after the Justice League send Flash back in time. And then Batman sacrifices himself. That would be as we go into the third movie.

JL 3: The final battle against Darkseid

The final movie would have been about the battle between Darkseid and the defenders of Earth. Zack Snyder also mentioned that his 5 movie arc was always about Superman and his journey so the last movie would be very Superman-focused.

The final chapter was going to be a large percentage of Superman to just bookend the whole thing. Because if Batman died, it would have very much fallen on Superman to be the de facto leader. By the way, at that point, Wonder Woman would have been made queen of the Themyscira and she would be leading the warriors of Themyscira into battle against Darkseid herself. And Arthur would be leading the armies of Atlantians. Superman is going to be the head of the Justice League and the Armies of Men. And so Superman would have gone from this kind of berserker Superman to a benevolent Superman.

So Justice League 2 & 3 features Superman with the hugest arc than anybody else because he goes from the main villain to the main hero. Traditionally, Superman is one of those characters that people don’t see ‘changing a lot’ so, to see Henry Cavill’s Superman go on this amazing journey would be incredible in the Justice League sequels.

Let’s hope Warner Media sees the incredible response for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and consider #RestoreTheSnyderVerse to get the upper hand in the Superhero genre.