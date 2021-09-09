Red Notice: Netflix Tries To Score Big By Betting On Superheroes

Netflix’s biggest movie The Red Notice has dropped its first trailer featuring The Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

While Netflix has made some amazing content, they haven’t had a typical big-budget blockbuster movie since their inception. They had critical success with Martin Scorcese and David Fincher with their Irishman and Mank receiving and winning Oscars, while they have had commercial success with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction and Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead achieving blockbuster views. They haven’t had an out-and-out entertainer with big stars and the Red Notice is their first experiment with that.

Watch: RED NOTICE | Official Teaser | Netflix

Video Credits: Netflix

200 million budget for Red Notice

Made with the highest budget ever for a Netflix movie of almost 200 million, the streamer has pulled out all the stops for this one. Bringing the Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a movie together is no mean feat. The plot revolves around The Rock’s Interpol agent Rusty, acting on a “Red Notice” issued by the agency, who sets out to hunt down and capture Gadot’s notorious art thief. Reynolds’ con artist is a rival criminal to Gadot’s character and gets mixed up in Rusty’s pursuit of her. Beyond that, there’s isn’t much known about the Red Notice’s plot.

The film was supposed to be released back in 2019 by Universal but had been delayed by the pandemic. Netflix then bought the rights to the film and was shot after that. The Rock and Gald Gadot has reportedly been paid 20 million dollars each for their work.

'Red Notice' starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds drops Nov. 12 🍿



(via @NetflixFilm) pic.twitter.com/4ByMqatBLp — Fandom (@getFANDOM) August 23, 2021

Let us take a look at the stars of Red Notice

Gal Gadot/ Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot is mostly known for her role as Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman, she was most recently seen in the 4 hours long Zack Snyder’s Justice League which was the director’s cut of the 2017 Justice League movie. She was the lead in Wonder Woman 1984 which was released on Christmas last year but was received poorly both commercially and financially. Red Notice is a chance for Gadot to experiment with a different role.

Related: Ryan Reynolds Had The Worst Experience With Deadpool

Wonder Woman 3 which is also in the works is supposed to be a kickass ending to Diana Prince’s journey through the DCEU, but now it is under more trouble than ever. There have been rumours that WB and DC are considering rebooting the character while rumours are also coming out that while Wonder Woman 3 might be the last movie by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, they might be considering bringing in an experienced writer to tackle the script, like how Snyder did with the first instalment.

The Rock/ Black Adam

The Rock/ Dwayne Johnson is probably the biggest star in Hollywood right now. The man delivers hits after hits like it is nothing. His most recent outing in Disney’s Jungle Cruise has grossed almost 200 million in Box Office revenue. Although his most hyped project is definitely DC’s Black Adam which is in the post-production phase now which is scheduled to hit the theatres in June of next year.

A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself 🌍 ⬛️⚡️



BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022.



The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. #BlackAdam⚡️#ManInBlack @blackadammovie pic.twitter.com/MvqadvulSR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 28, 2021

Ryan Reynolds/ Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is yet another high-profile actor cast in the movie. Mostly knows for his exploits as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool which took his career to greater heights. Although the third Deadpool movie is in danger as now Fox is taken over by Disney, that hasn’t stopped Reynolds. His latest movie Free Guy has earned 185 million in Box Office revenue.