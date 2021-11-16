Red Notice: Netflix’s Biggest Bet Is A Major Disappointment

Netflix’s biggest movie yet – Red Notice dropped on 12th worldwide on the streaming platform. Featuring Hollywood heavyweights Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and The Rock, this movie is Netflix’s attempt to give a high-budget Hollywood blockbuster on your favoured device from the comfort of your couch, but does it deliver?

RED NOTICE | Official Trailer | Netflix

A Simple Plot

Red Notice’s plot is simple and you can sense all the twists and turns coming from a mile away. Reynolds plays the world’s best art thief- Nolan Booth. Dwayne Johnson plays an FBI profiler named John Hartley and Gadot plays The Bishop, who is also an art thief. The plot revolves around finding and stealing Cleopatra’s third egg which hasn’t been discovered yet. Nolan on his quest to remain the world’s best wants to be the man to steal that egg but The Bishop seems equally adept at matching his moves and getting to that egg.

Related: Red Notice: Netflix Tries To Score Big By Betting On Superheroes

John is wrongly framed for his actions so he helps Nolan so that his status gets restored. But as these movies often go, it turns out that the Bishop and John are partners in crime as well as real life, so after getting that final Egg after a globe-trotting adventure they leave Nolan for the police, but he manages to escape and in the end proposes a team-up to do more insane missions. The ending leaves room for a possible sequel which judging by the views Red Notice has got during its initial 24 hours shows it might be a hit for the streamer.

This is amazing!!!! What can I say, you guys are the best and the reason why we make these films. So grateful and excited!!! Congratulations @Netflix and to the entire #RedNoticeMovie team ♥️💃🏻@TheRock @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/YXgwRo2xK8 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 14, 2021

Reynolds Outhines Gadot and Johnson

Reynolds has the best performance of the movie, while it really depends upon how much of that Reynolds humour you can tolerate, he was the only one keeping me from closing the movie after every terrible dialogue from Johnson and Gadot. Reynolds’ humour and charm are usually good and his back and forth with the Rock does bring up some good jokes.

Dwayne Johnson on the other hand is not as good. His acting is below par and for what seems like a simple plot he is unable to bring anything of value to the role. His dialogue delivery is very off and only rarely is any good.

In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account. https://t.co/ckUds2aT0b — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 10, 2021

Gal Gadot also has a similar performance. She has a hard time acting a simple role and for most of the part, I forgot she was there. Her only good parts come in the occasional fight sequences but other than that she didn’t do anything memorable. The direction and background score are really average. Reportedly each of the lead actors received 20 million dollars for their roles in the film.

Red Notice is a fine filler movie to erase some midnight boredom.

Red Notice overall is just fine, it isn’t too bad and it isn’t too good, it is a typical studio-made blockbuster movie with big stars. We all are guilty of seeing some movies just for the big stars which isn’t worthy of its hype and this is one of them.