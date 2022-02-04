Real Reason Robert Downey Jr Will Never Return To The MCU

Spider-Man: No Way Home was Peter Parker’s movie so not having Iron Man return in any way was a well-thought decision for MCU

It has been a while since Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was living under Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr) shadow. So, it was important for Spider-Man to go back to his comic origins i.e, to look out for himself and make his firm impression in the MCU. And, this is the reason why MCU didn’t do the Ironman cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

No Way Home didn’t make all the fans happy

No Way Home was undoubtedly one of the biggest blockbusters Marvel has ever delivered. It had several scenes that are going to stay etched in the hearts of fanatics for the years to come. The mind-blowing action scenes, motion graphics, and not to forget the cameos made the movie stand out at the box office.

The movie brought Spider-Man from three different generations and not just that, they brought their signature villains too. No Way Home was an excellent example of how Marvel has always listened to its fans and served them in every way possible.

But, nobody has ever been able to make everyone happy. Similarly, Marvel did let down some of its fans when they did not bring Parker’s father figure, Tony Stark for a cameo.

The fans know that he died when he saved the planet from Thanos’ snap, but they had their expectations that somehow No Way Home will bring him back from the multiverse doors or in a form of an AI. However, none of those routes were taken for Iron Man’s MCU return.

Not having Stark’s cameo was a thoughtful process

So, extending what fans want, recently in Jeff Goldsmith’s podcast, No Way Home’s co-writer Chris McKenna was asked, why didn’t they bring back Iron Man when there was a way to do it. McKenna made it very clear that it was a thoughtful process to not bring Tony back.

“Honestly, that’s like a non-starter in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience. They just don’t really like constantly invoking… I mean, Tony cast such a large shadow even after Endgame, which we dealt with in Far From Home. But I think everyone felt like we can’t just keep on going to the Tony well.

Further explaining, “I think what we started realizing as we were writing this is that he wasn’t the Uncle Ben. I mean, he was a father figure. There was a bond between them. In Endgame he even has a photo of Peter and it seems to be the final moral impetus to have him risk everything to try to reset the balance of the universe.”

Furthermore, the writer added that No Way Home was Spider-Man’s story and they didn’t feel it had much to do with Tony Stark. They wanted to put more focus on Aunt May and didn’t want the plot to revolve around Downey.

Tony Stark: The Mentor, The Father Figure

Tony Stark has been a mentor to Spider-Man for a very long time. He played a major “father figure” role in Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War when Peter was just 16 years old. And, after his demise in the End Game, Peter not only lost a mentor but a friend too.

Though he mourned over Stark’s dismissal and tried to run away from his Spider-Man responsibilities by pawning them off to Quentin Beck, he later realised that it was about time and he should own his responsibilities.

So, Spider-Man: No Way Home was not the story of Peter Parker in someone’s shadow, it was his story where he owned whatever he did. It was his story of realizing what Uncle Ben said – “With great power, there must also come great responsibility.”

All eyes on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

All that being said, the fans are fans, now when Spider-Man: No Way Home did not bring the Iron Man cameo, they have put their hopes on the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The multiverse of Madness is rumoured to have some mind-boggling cameos, out of which one is expected to be Tony Stark’s. The movie is expected to make its grand premiere on 4th May 2022.