Real Life Spiderman And Batman Cannot Stand Each Other

Spiderman gets a bad rep in the press. And it’s not only J Jonah Jameson who’s to blame. Andrew Garfield recently expressed displeasure with his character’s comparisons with Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

The fight between Spiderman and Batman should be a no-brainer. Equipped with nothing but gadgets and a similar intellect level, Batman can easily defeat the veteran Peter Parker. Of course, it stands to reason that Batman could simply bribe and take away Peter Parker’s job, get him put in jail, and make his life miserable in general.

And well, Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman hasn’t had an easy run of things in general, so, of course, he would be miffed the most when being compared to Batman.

Andrew Garfield and Spiderman

After Sam Raimi wrapped up his Spider-Man trilogy, it would get rebooted. Sure, ‘Spider-Man 3’ was no one’s favourite, owing to the complicated politics and the countless number of villains introduced. But Sam Raimi had shown the world that you could tell the story of a teenager in high school ambling his way into a superpower and making millions of dollars in the process.

Spiderman And Batman Cannot Stand Each Other

Also, DC and Marvel had both had big comebacks by 2010, with Iron Man and Dark Knight being released. So, as a follow-up to Tobey Maguire, there was the young, unmistakably British Andrew. Garfield’s Peter Parker was an awkward young Peter Parker who had a lot of scientific understanding. Most of the two movies worked behind the screens to establish him as a bright scientist working for other things.

‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ was not great because of many factors. Mostly though, it fell to the problem of “too many villains”. This was true for the original Sam Raimi series too, the third instalment of the movie brought together the Hobgoblin, Venom, and Sandman and made the film too crowded to make sense of. With Andrew Garfield, it was Electro and Harry Osborn. Both ‘Spider-Man 3’ and ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ were going towards introducing the Sinister Six, a supervillain team containing the Spider-Man rogue’s gallery members.

Andrew Garfield brought chirpiness to the role. While he appeared much younger, his witty jokes and scientific understanding made him stand out. He made his story known in various ways. But the primary reason for Andrew Garfield’s success was his Peter Parker. He was a charming lad who owned the character of a skinny and kind of weird young kid.

He was one person Tom Holland modelled his character after when his Peter Parker took to the streets. There has only been another character who has had as many films as Spider-Man.

Batman appears

There are similarities between Batman and Spider-Man. They were both teenagers when they started. And superpowers aside, most of their rogue’s gallery is filled with gangsters and criminals who plague their city streets. Also, both of them are motivated by the death of a close one and supported by a relative or close friend throughout.

Also, for absolute loners, Batman and Spider-Man tend to walk into multiple teams and foster entire families in their home grounds. But that’s where the buck stops. For example, Robert Pattinson’s Batman is an angry man set on revenge, and he is not hesitant to make people build for his goals. Garfield’s Spider-Man does not engage in this and is mostly webbing criminals up for the law.

However, Garfield and Robert Pattinson were both young and English and playing superheroes, so, of course, they were also being brought together for comparisons.

The feud?

Andrew Garfield cannot stand Robert Pattinson. The Andrew Garfield-Robert Pattinson unexpected feud is due to comparing the two English actors. With the superhero story now being in common, Garfield has to contend with more comparisons.

According to some anonymous sources, Garfield believes he is a serious actor while Pattinson is a bubble gum one. However, the news is old and dates back to 2012, and does not entirely reflect his current opinion.

When Batman and Spider-Man feud, who comes out on top? It turns out that the fight doesn’t happen. Garfield used to detest Rob Pattinson due to the constant comparisons with the actor, but he has mostly kept mum. With genuine chances of him reprising the role of Spider-Man, the next feud will only be a Box Office one.