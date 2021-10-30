Rajesh Koothrapalli Stand Alone Series In Works With Kunal Nayyar?

More than a decade-long running TV series, The Big Bang Theory came to an inevitable conclusion in the year 2018. The finale that served the most satisfying ending of all time, from Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parson) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) getting accoladed with Nobel Prize for their accomplished discovery to Penny and Leonard finally inching close to starting a family, the season has dished everything a cult would have desired. However, one of the unsated aspects of the series was not offering the justified character arc to Rajesh Koothrapalli (Kunal Nayyar).

A DEDICATED SERIES ON RAJ?

Recently, a meme [above] on the internet took fans by the storm which said, Marvel studio has been intensively working on TV series starring Kunal Nayyar that will centre around the character Rajesh Koothrapalli of TBBT. Furthermore, it credited the ‘leak’ to very credible industry insider Daniel RPK. However, TBBT is a Warner Bros property and Disney certainly can’t make a series.

Given Marvel Multiverse is expanding on unimaginable scales with Doctor Strange 2 and especially Spider-Man: No Way Home which features characters from different universes. It was a close call. One user said, ‘Can’t tell if these are memes anymore or not.’ And the confusion is justified!

KUNAL’S FORAY INTO CHALLENGING PROJECTS

Much of the actor’s career revolves around essaying the titular role of shy and timid Rajesh Koothrapalli. However, currently, the actor is juggling so many challenging ventures that will soon hit the silver screen. Quite recently, the actor broke out of his coy persona and portrayed the role of convicted murderer Sandeep Singh in the crime thriller Criminal Season 2 on Netflix. In yet another project of Apple TV, Suspicion, the actor is roped to play the role alongside Academy Award-winning Uma Thurman as his son. The movie traces the plot of a mother who tries to leave no stone unturned for her diapered son.

Kunal is also joining forces with Adam Sandler in Netflix new project named Spaceman. The film is based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar. The movie explores the narrative of astronauts who are tasked to collect space dust from the end of the galaxy. Nayyar will be accompanied by actors like Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano.

Undoubtedly, a lot is being plated for him in terms of a variety of roles. Be it the genre of sci-fi thriller or murder mystery. Through these affirming ventures, the actor will don images that are polarised of his loveable character Raj.

