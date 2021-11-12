Phoebe Waller-Bridge Has Spiced Up Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die By Taking It To Next Level

During the filming of ‘No Time to Die’, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator of ‘Fleabag’, was brought in to polish the script, but what changes did she make?

For some, Waller-Bridge’s choice to write a Bond film may have looked improbable. However, all one has to do is look at some of the 36-year-old’s previous works to see how talented she is. Her work on the Emmy-winning series ‘Killing Eve’ has demonstrated that she can also offer action and excitement to fans. It may be too soon to tell, but hiring her for ‘No Time to Die’ may turn out to be the best decision the production has ever made. Given that this is Craig’s final Bond film, his insistence on having Waller-Bridge work on the writing indicates that he was totally certain that she was exactly what the movie needed.

Highlights —

Who initially wrote ‘No Time to Die’?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge spiced up the whole script

The solid script that adds up

Who initially wrote ‘No Time to Die’?

‘No Time to Die’ is Bond’s 25th film and Craig’s final. He’s portrayed 007 in five films, and with his departure, the search for the next Bond actor will begin in earnest. Joji Fukunaga directs the film, which also features Lashana Lynch as the first Black and female 007 woman, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Christoph Waltz, and others.

Who initially wrote ‘No Time to Die’?

With a running time of 2 hours and 43 minutes, the action-packed film will also be the longest Bond film ever. Director Fukunaga, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Waller-Bridge are all recognised as authors on the ‘No Time to Die’ script. Purvis and Wade have collaborated on all of Craig’s Bond films, as well as two Pierce Brosnan flicks.

Related: Why Phoebe Waller-Bridge Failed To Make Crashing As Successful As Fleabag

Fukunaga and Waller-Bridge are newcomers to the series. And Waller-Bridge was added to the film when the script was nearly finished. The idea was for her to make improvements wherever they were possible.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge spiced up the whole script

In an interview with ‘The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, Waller-Bridge discussed her responsibilities for the ‘No Time to Die’ script. “[I was asked to do] dialogue polishes and to offer things really”, she said, according to The Independent. “It’s about just offering different alternatives.” She continued:

“They did give me some scenes and then be like, can you write some alternatives for this or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end. And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want. But there were a lot of people writing — the director [Fukunaga] was a writer on it as well. And there’d been a few writers before.”

Video Credits: HeyUGuys

In an interview with RadioTimes, Craig told that Waller-Bridge’s influence can be felt throughout ‘No Time to Die’, hinting that there may be some amusing moments.

“She’s got devilish humour”, he said. “Her influence permeates a lot of this film. She walked that fantastic line of keeping it as a thriller and being very funny. But Phoebe didn’t come in to change Bond. She came in to spice it up for sure, but she’s a Bond fan — she wasn’t about to take him in a different direction.”

Related: Actors Who Write Their Own Roles: 7 Actors Who Created History With Multi-Tasking

The solid script that adds up

When asked what the most important part of a Bond film is, few Bond fans would say it was the dialogue. Fukunaga’s remark, however, that outstanding speech lifts a scene to a whole new level is absolutely correct. Perhaps fleshing out Bond’s character and going beyond his licence to kill and womanising tendencies wasn’t as important in the franchise’s early chapters, but now, discovering who Bond is as a person remains one of the most straightforward ways to improve the character. The more audiences understand Bond, the closer they can get to the character, and with that closeness comes the kind of audience investment that only the best films can provide.

Video Credits: Looper

After so many delays and issues, predicting whether or not ‘No Time to Die’ will be a success is tough. What can be stated about the picture is that, with Waller-Bridge’s talent, there’s a very strong likelihood that it’ll have a solid script. The franchise could be set to take a seismic leap into a new era, which could be the ideal way for Craig to leave a series he helped to revolutionise years before.