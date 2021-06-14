Everything You Need To Know About Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious 9 Return

Paul Walker’s cameo in Fast & Furious 9 has fans excited

It just feels like yesterday, when Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) parted his way from Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and crew literally driving into the sunset with ‘See you Again’ by Charlie Puth playing at the back. Ever since then, the franchise dished out a few sequels and spin-offs with action-packed narrative, but in some instances failed to fill the hollows of Brian in Fast and Furious 9.

Watch: Paul Walker Returns In FAST & FURIOUS 9

Brain’s Farewell

In 2013, the actor who played the character of Brian O’Conner, Paul Walker, met a tragic car crash. Following the event, the actor succumbed on November 30th at age of 40. And left behind his acting legacy. At that moment, the production of the seventh iteration in the franchise was still in progress. The producers decided to not omit his role. Instead, use advanced CGI technology and brothers Caleb and Cody as on-set-standings to take the character’s contribution further in the sequel until the end. And as a tribute to his work, keep him alive in the Fast and Furious 9.

Paul Walker’s Fast & Furious 9 Cameo

If there is one tenet that has always made its way in every movie of the F&F franchise, is the meal scene. Wherein the entire crew assembles for the ravishing lunch and says their prayer. If the hearsays are accurate, the coming sequel had a hidden surprise for us. It is in this scene we will witness the most stirring cameo of all time. The scene will proceed in the following way,

The crew is gathered around the table for lunch when Dom announces that one more guest will be joining them. Guess who? It is none other than Brian. The scene cuts, and further we see a car stopping at the venue where the gang is enjoying their lunch. Of course!! Brian doesn’t interact with anybody or we don’t see a clear shot of him. But it is a substantiation that he is still alive.

With this, another dimension that comes into play is that we will see more of him in the future sequels of the franchise. This fact further gets augmented, as Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), who plays the on-screen wife of Brian and has two children with him has joined the ensemble in the upcoming sequel. She will be assisting the gang in the mission of locating Latino gangsters connected to Cipher.

The Inevitable Void

This is not the first time; Brian’s name has been brought into the light. Earlier, in Fast 8, Dom (played by Vin) and Letty (played by Michelle Rodriguez) named their son Brian. Also, throughout the promotion of the movie, Vin and his team have been quite vocal about missing Paul.

Quite truly, the absence of the actor has left not only the franchise in the void but the life of Vin as well. The duo first met during the read-through of the first instalment and then went on to work for 12 long years. During this journey, they carved a deep friendship. In Vin’s words,

We’re probably all a little guilty of not telling people how much we love them while they’re here.

Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer Fast 9 has released internationally on 21st May, whereas it is waiting in the release lobby of the USA and other countries. If things bode well, the movie will see daylight on 25th June.