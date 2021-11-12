Sorry, Chris Evans! Paul Rudd Is The Sexiest Man Alive

People’s 2021 crowns Paul Rudd as the Sexiest Men Alive

Paul Rudd, at 52 is finally uniting with the fraternity of highly-coveted titleholders of Sexiest Men Alive as unveiled by the People’s magazine on Tuesday night. Michael B. Jordon (2020) will pass on the baton. Before him, fabled names like Idris Elba (2018), Dwayne Johnson (2015), Chris Hemsworth (2014), George Clooney (2006), and Johnny Depp (2003 and 2009) have owned this title. Though this news shouldn’t come as a surprise to Rudd, still, he is having a hard time accepting it.

No more pent rumours, it’s official!

Rudd was honoured with the title in an extended comedy sketch of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night. Before the actor earned the title, Colbert subjected him to some series of “sexiness tests” which included a physical exam, a photoshoot as a construction worker and monk, and a Westminster Dog show style judging round, to assess his abilities as a sexy man. The sketch concluded with Paul pouring down a gallon of water over his head and iterating, “Help me, I am drowning in sexiness”

Is that Paul Rudd…#SexiestManAlive?! I knew this day would come. Congrats, man 🥳 I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title. https://t.co/OrD8OThrFn pic.twitter.com/54oUwHNmrh — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 10, 2021

After all of this charade, Colbert mimicked a serious look on his face and declared Rudd as “negative for sexy”. The actor who was soaking with visible disappointment began walking away from the stage while thanking the host for the opportunity when a roomful of people began applauding. Colbert then exclaimed, “There’s nothing sexier than humility … and you passed! Paul, you’re the sexiest man alive.”

Rudd, the friendliest and the funny actor of Hollywood displayed a sense of amazement when he was presented with flowers and a pageant banner of Sexiest Men Alive. He said to the people while addressing the honourable title,

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’, This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Yet, Paul joked about getting a business card made. He told the People’s magazine, “I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made.”

All said, all done.

The official news has finally squashed the catching tittle-tattle of Chris Evans stealing the limelight by bagging the title of Sexiest Men Alive 2021. Earlier this week, it was rumoured that Evans was up for the title for the previous year but due to an explicit image issue on his Instagram handle he was not considered for the same. ‘

Nonetheless, the “Clueless” actor, Rudd winning this year’s honour should not surprise himself and even the viewers. He has been ruling the screen space and the hearts of the audience with many iconic performances which include Marvel’s Ant-Man and Friends’ character Mike Hannigan.

Paul Rudd will latest be seen Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife which is slated to release late this month. Next, he will feature a role as Mike Hannigan (from hit sitcom Friends) in Role Models, which he also helped in writing. Lastly, he will essay the phenomenal role of Scott Lang in the upcoming third instalment of Marvel’s superhero franchise of Ant-Man named Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantomania.