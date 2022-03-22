Oscar Isaac Didn’t Want To Join Marvel

MCU’s Moon Knight will add another TV series soon to the existing roster on Disney+. The series starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector a.k.a Moon Knight will be something that the fans haven’t witnessed yet. Oscar Isaac, excited about the series premiering this month, addressed his attachment with the character in an interview. The Dune actor mentioned that he has a lot of expectations from the show and it has turned out to be like his ‘baby.’

Oscar Isaac says that the #MoonKnight Disney+ series is his "baby":



"I put everything into it. I hope it blows people's minds." Details: https://t.co/02UuXHhQft pic.twitter.com/W5DgkkqvYt — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 28, 2022

MCU’s darkest show ever

In the show, Spector will suffer from Dissociative Identity Disorder. So, he will live two lives, one as a gift-shop employee and the other as a trained mercenary. Moon Knight will probably be Marvel’s darkest and most violent show ever.

It might come as a surprise, but Oscar Isaac who is a huge comic fanatic and is known to live every character he plays was not aware of the Marvel superhero he is going to play.

Moon Knight is Oscar Isaac’s baby

Some days back, while Isaac was talking to Jared Leto at Variety’s Actors on Actors, he mentioned how he didn’t know about Moon Knight. While both the actors vibed over their upcoming roles of Morbius and Moon Knight, Isaac shared how he is aware of Morbius in the comics but not the latter.

“I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight.”

No matter how unaware or unsure Oscar was to play Moon Knight in the upcoming series, he recently said in an interview with Extra that the upcoming show is like his “baby.” During the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Oscar Isaac discussed his role in “All About the Benjamins” and his remarkable performance in “Scenes from a Marriage”.

Oscar Isaac talking about his love for the Moon Knight show is the serotonin I needed pic.twitter.com/GLeh0DMRoZ — Block A | 🌙 9 Days Until MOON KNIGHT (@ChildOfKhonshu) February 28, 2022

Furthermore, when he was asked about his role in Moon Knight, he described his enthusiasm and high hopes, saying, “it comes out March 30 on Disney+, I’m so excited. It’s turned out to be my baby. I put everything into it. I hope it blows peoples’ minds.”

Isaac was unsure of returning to Marvel

Isaac is both the lead actor and executive producer of the TV series. In a separate chatting session with Empire Magazine, he described how he was initially hesitant to return to a “massive set,” like Marvel Studios.

My initial thought was ‘No, I don’t want to go back into that kind of machinery.’ I did that already. The last thing I want is to be on a massive set [thinking] what am I doing here?‘

Now, when the show is close to its premiere date, Isaac has started opening up and talking about several aspects related to the show. While talking about the sequel of the show, he mentions, he is unsure if he will play the vigilante again.

Official posters for Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight starring Oscar Isaac.



Streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tFIpJoJqov — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 1, 2022

Steve Grant will be back

Isaac said that the sequel entirely depends on the reaction of the fans and their feedback. He expressed how much he connects with Moon Knight and can relate to it. He loves playing the role and hopes that he gets to be a vigilante again.

“It depends on whether people see the freakin’ show first. If they see it, then maybe we’ll see more Moon Knight. But I love playing him. Particularly [Steven Grant, one of Moon Knight’s personalities]. I hope I get to visit him again. I love him so much. I feel he’s someone real, who lives in the world. It’s been a long time since I felt that kind of connection.”

As the date approaches, the rumours and speculations have started getting stronger. We have extremely high expectations with the show, especially after Kevin Feige has expressed the character as “brutal” and Oscar Isaac referred to the show as his “baby.”

Moon Knight makes its grand premiere on Disney+ on March 30.