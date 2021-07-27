Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series:What to expect

If we are to draft a consensus on the amazingness of the Star Wars odyssey, there is no denying the fact that it is the best thing that happened to the entertainment industry. And what could be better if we have a spin-off. The ones that take the story a notch higher. And explore the chemistry between Obi-wan Kenobi and Darth Vader left unattended for a decade. Well! If this is what you need and want, the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is the series that your heart needs right now.

First look at Ewan McGregor on the set of #StarWars' Obi-Wan Kenobi #DisneyPlus series! pic.twitter.com/kHa03BB2YF — FandomWire (@FandomWire) June 12, 2021

Here is what we know so far about it.

When and where?

The series was pushed to the production stage in April this year. But given the unprecedented time, the spin-off will only see daylight in the year 2022. Also, the viewers can tune in exclusively on Disney+ to witness this prodigiousness.

The plot

As of now, the only official plot has been made public. The leaks and other uncharted details are thin on the ground. But worry not, any interesting nugget of information that escapes cyberspace will be served to you asap here.

On Disney Investor Day 2020, a quick glimpse of the plot was shared. It reads,

“Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, where he faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned-evil-Sith-Lord, Darth Vader”

Video Credits: Teaser PRO

The synopsis also hints at the rematch between Anakin and Obi-wan. What will unravel in this one-on-one, be it good or bad, will only be known when the series hits the screen.

The favorite characters are back

Undoubtedly many of the known faces will reprise their role. The series will also witness many news faces joining the cast ensemble.

Unsurprisingly, Ewan McGregor who plays Obi-wan will be joining the cast.

“I’m more excited about doing this one than I was doing the second and third one that we did before. I’m just excited to play him again. It’s been long enough since I played him before ” shares McGregor about this project to Empire.

Another familiar name includes Hayden Christensen who essayed the role of Darth Vader in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith.

Video Credits: Star Wars Explained

In an interview, Hayden recalls his journey of Star Wars and shares his take on this project.

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker. Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them…”

He further adds,

“It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

Other prominent names include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Related: Celebrity News Wrap: Dua Lipa Hosts Jimmy Kimmel Show; Bindi Irwin Announces Pregnancy; And More

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn???

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Liam was asked about his character portray of Qui-Gon in the upcoming series. He dodged the question with a joke “they don’t have enough money”. All in all, as Disney has money to burn, we have a hunch he will join the cast too.

Liam Neeson says he's 'up for' reprising the role of Qui-Gon Jinn in Disney+'s 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' if asked



(via @Collider | https://t.co/4XtRF7woaO) pic.twitter.com/r6Sve03fUe — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 12, 2021

This gripping tale has got a lot to be unpacked and we can’t wait for crumbs of leaks to drop on cyberspace.