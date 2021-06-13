Everything You Need To Know About Black Widow’s New Love Interest

Black Widow drops on theatres and Disney+ with Premiere access on 9th July

Let us face it, Natasha met an unfortunate fate in Avengers Endgame. As a fact, tons of this mystery surrounding her background, family, love, and history were to be unfolded. And, knowing that a heap of tales is yet to be chronicled, the prequel was just the answer. So, here it is, coming July you will discover all you need to about Black Widow. Now, MCU is all pepped up to lure the audience. Time and again, it is bombarding the audience with a slew of intriguing titbits of the movie. Doing all it could at their disposal to heighten our sense of curiosity. And no doubt, they did it successfully.

New Stills from Black Widow. pic.twitter.com/80l51CTEOG — Black Widow Movie (@BlackWidow_Film) March 17, 2020

Was Rick an old flame of Romanoff?

In the upcoming Black Widow, O. T. Fagbenle is playing the character of Rick Mason, an old ally. As spun in the comics, he is a character of intricate nature. Mason finds people from the underworld for the tasks and also has access to a vast array of resources. Fagbenle shares more detail about the character stating he is the guy whom Natasha turns to whenever she is in trouble. But that is not all about the character. It is reported, while doing these works for Nat, the character starts vibing with her.

Much has not been put to light in the teasers or trailer. But it is anticipated that there is more to O.T. Fagbenle’s Rick and Johanson’s Black Widow than a usual work-related relationship. Since the character was not marketized to a massive extent, many fan theories suggest he could be the taskmaster, the masked villain. This intriguing titbit could also prove otherwise.

O. T. Fagbenle is playing the character of Rick Mason, an ally from S.H.E.I.L.D.

Who will be fighting alongside Romanoff to shut the Red Keep?

The movie allows us to travel back in time and introduces us to the world of Nat and other hosts of characters that were unknown before.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Natasha refers to Yelena as her sister, out of endearment. As there is no such solid evidence of them being blood-related. Neither book nor movie concretes this. Since a young age, the duo has been trained in Red Room to groom them into master assassins.

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian

The character is said to assume the mantle of a Russian super-soldier. The comics suggest he have an extraordinary skill set, owing to which he was summoned to execute a dangerous and secret mission for the Soviet Union. More importantly, he has married ballerina, Natasha. However, how the movie pivots for the character is still to be seen.

Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff

Melina is a Russian spy and has been in Red Room for her training. In comics, she is recruited by the Russian Government, but eventually, she leaves that project and becomes a freelance mercenary and assassin.

Easter Egg

Black Widow: It’s like Budapest all over again.

Hawkeye: You and I remember Budapest very differently.

One of the conversations that keep making circles in the whole Infinity saga is the incident of Budapest. Up until now, nothing has been unfolded about it. Interestingly, the last trailer of Black Widow’s opening scene features a location from Budapest. This is a direct hint towards a past mission that Nat and Clint were assigned that they keep mentioning the number of times. Looks like something mysterious happened there. Hopefully, we will get to know what?