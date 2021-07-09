Not DC Or MCU Henry Cavill Is Eyeing Superhero Role On Netflix

Henry Cavill may no longer be a Superman for DCEU but would be back on Netflix with some new Superhero role.

It’s not been long since Henry Cavill wrote an open letter in the most respectful manner he could to all his fans and followers to stay out of his personal and professional life. Despite that, insider Daniel Richtman has come up with another groundbreaking gossip. Henry Cavill might not be pursuing Superman anymore, he might not be involved with DC Films and Warner Bros., but that doesn’t mean he cannot wear a cape again. If not for DCEU, it may be for Marvel, and if not MCU, Netflix stands in line.

Henry Cavill and rumors

Earlier, there were rumours that Henry Cavill, a.k.a Superman, would make his cameo in the upcoming sequel of The Flash. Henry and DCEU were reported to be on talking terms when Henry finally left the room upset for not being a part of the Man of Steel reboot.

It’s not been long when another rumour suggested Marvel had their eyes on Henry Cavill. As the MCU superhero catalogue is expanding rapidly, they are looking forward to adding famous faces to their roster. Adding Henry Cavill would have been a powerful addition to the blockbuster franchise.

The days keep rolling and so do the rumours about Henry Cavill. The rumour suggests that he might have left the Superman role and wouldn’t be Kal-El, but he is certainly not ready to leave the superhero genre.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

A happy relationship

Daniel Richtman suggests that Henry Cavill and Netflix are on talking terms, and Netflix is looking forward to casting Cavill in a new superhero role. So now here’s a rumour; let’s try to figure out why this seems to be more than a rumour.

The pandemic season has taken Netflix deeper into the superhero genre. Not only Netflix is producing its own superhero world but is also getting its hands dirty with other comic book content. It’s not been long since Netflix came up with Thunder Force and Jupiter’s Legacy. This supports the claim that Netflix would be making something superhero-oriented.

Now, to check why Netflix might be bent towards signing Henry Cavill first up he has a massive fan following as Man of Steel and Witcher. Second, Netflix and Cavill seem to share a happy relationship that is not difficult to make out from all Henry’s work that will appear on Netflix soon.

Watch: Henry Cavill Netflix & Film Deals

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Henry Cavill will be back

Henry Cavill has just completed working on The Witcher Season 2 and is ready to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in the sequel of Enola Holmes. So, getting an actor already in his superhero mode would be advantageous to the streaming platform.

Bringing the magic of our world to yours ⚔️ Join us in partnership with @CDPROJEKTRED & @witchergame on July 9 for the first ever #WitcherCon! We'll have news, exclusive reveals, and a few surprises, naturally.



Details at https://t.co/zQ2dBGS0k4 ✨ pic.twitter.com/YwtS5hmU2q — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 25, 2021

Having so many rumours lined up and with such big production houses trying to cast Henry Cavill definitely suggests the reign of Henry Cavill as Superman has not ended yet. Though it may not be Superman, there are still chances that he appears with a cape and superhero powers.

The Witcher Season 2, initially planned to be released in June 2021, will now release towards the end of 2021. An Enola Holmes is expected to be released in September 2022.