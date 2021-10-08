No Time To Die: The Perfect Swan-song For Daniel Craig’s James Bond

Finally, it is here in all its glory. After almost a year of delays, controversies with the trailer, and 1000 other issues, Daniel Craig’s final movie as James Bond is here. But does No Time To Die live up to the hype?

A DEEPLY PERSONAL JAMES BOND FILM FROM DANIEL CRAIG

First and foremost the focus is solely on James Bond here. After almost six years from his last outing, Bond makes this one count. While the trailers were a little bit misleading about him being replaced by the other 007, James Bond is the only one doing the talking in this one. The movie ties up loose ends from Daniel Craig’s fifteen-year five-movie tenure as 007.

The plot of the movie revolves around Rami Malek’s Lyutsifer Safin devising a plan to end the world by a bioweapon using nanobots to transmit a deadly virus to infect all of humanity. Bond travels all around the world to stop this from happening. Ben Winshaw and Naomie Harris reprise their roles from the previous films as Q and Moneypenny.

Lashana Lynch plays another 00 agent who backs up Bond and helps him out in the mission. Ana De Armas is the classic Bond girl which we are used to from previous Bond movies. Although she has limited screen time, she does leave a mark with her fight scenes.

NO TIME TO DIE HAS ALL OF THE BOND FUN YOU NEED

The film focuses majorly on James Bond and his incredible crusade to save all of humanity, while also getting rid of the baggage of the past. In his final appearance as 007, Daniel Craig gives his everything to this film and so have the producers. The movie is very beautifully shot, has some of the best action scenes in recent years- car chases, bikes jumping off a cliff and Bond fighting an army of enemies, this film has it all.

The director Cary Joji Fukunaga who had previously directed the HBO series True Detective has made this film such that you feel closer to the action and gripped by the narrative as well as get some good laughs out of those amazing Bond one-liners. Hans Zimmer also has crafted a beautiful score for this film. While not as intense as his Interstellar, The Dark Knight, and Man Of Steel scores, this one is a more sombre score since he has to adhere to the Bond rules, but he does turn it up when the film requires it to. The classic 007 tune never really gets old, does it?

CRAIG’S JAMES BOND WILL BE REMEMBERED AS ONE OF THE BEST

All in all, this is a fantastic final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond. He has defined a generation as his version of 007 which will go down in history as one of the best. His commitment to the role was second to none and he will be missed as 007.