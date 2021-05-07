New Hope To Bad Batch: How Disney Brought Star Wars To Small Screen

From a galaxy far far away, Disney has bought the Star Wars franchise to their streaming service. Disney+has now become the hub for the entire Star Wars franchise including its theatrical releases fifty years ago. From a New Hope (1977) to The Rise of Skywalker and more. Animated classics like The Star Wars: The Clone Wars to modern interactive shows like the Star Wars Holiday Special are available for everyone to enjoy after Disney took over Lucas Films.

It’s a delight for the Star Wars fans to explore the extended universe while giving a boost to the giant’s streaming platform. What more? There’s so much to come in the upcoming years as it was announced during Disney’s Investors’ day earlier this year. And this week we finally get Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

List of Original Films

There are several series’ that are already in the list under the Disney+ franchise like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tanno in a limited series and Obi-Wan Kenobi. It’s up to you if you want to add to a galactic adventure or just want to spend some time going through nostalgic times of the original films, here’s a guide for you to stream online.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Disney has revealed their new groundbreaking lightsaber technology.



It will be used on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in 2022. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/2GP5wCQ3h7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 4, 2021

The Skywalker Saga

Moving onto the Skywalker Saga, Here’s how you just start watching Star Wars if you’re new to this planet. Mind you, everybody has a new chronological order to watch Star Wars and it is highly debated but I assure you :

Episodes I-III

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Episodes IV-IX

Watch: The Complete Skywalker Saga | Star Wars | Disney+

If you’re into modern graphics and live-action, the first animated film of the franchise is Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) which acts as a prequel to the animated series with the same name. Other than that, there are two more documentaries for the Star Wars fandom available called the Empire of Dreams: The Story of Star Wars Trilogy (2004) and the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: The Adventure Awaits (2019).

If you want more, we got it. A behind the scenes look at the Star Wars: Galaxy Edge at Disneyland and also a Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (2020). With the ultimate success of our very own pop culture sensation Baby Yoda. The streaming platform provides more than just Star Wars shows.

Animated

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Star Wars Rebels (2014-2018)

Star Wars Resistance (2018-2020)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-)

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Shorts featuring the women of Star Wars)

Star Wars Blips (One-minute shorts featuring BB-8)

The new Disney+ intro for Star Wars Animation is 👌👌👌! pic.twitter.com/nIgGRX0oQL — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) May 6, 2021

Are you a Lego and Star Wars fan?

While we’re completely in love with the idea, there’s a whole continuity process where the Lego Star Wars shorts were made available to exclusive premium Disney+ Hotstar plans. But you have to updated with the previous films inorder to understand the references.

Here’s the list to the Lego+ Star Wars collaboration films

Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (2016 shorts)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

Lego Star Wars: All Stars (2018)

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

Introducing Clone Force 99! 💥 The LEGO Star Wars Bad Batch™ Attack Shuttle has landed. https://t.co/mtHJMJnP9b pic.twitter.com/khRVIenX7N — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 6, 2021

Here’s the upcoming shows with their release years

Disney loves the new Star Wars content like us because it keeps creating it. With some lovely old characters, enhancing the storylines and expanding the fandom, Disney is up to release some amazing spin-offs, nay, the best spin-offs in the history of Star Wars.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Series, Filming Late due to the pandemic 2021)

The Book of Boba Fet (Series, December 2021)

Visions (Animated Shorts, 2021)

Andor (Series, 2022)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (Live Action Film, 2023)

Ahsoka (Series, TBA)

Rangers of the New Republic (Series, TBA)

A Droid Story (Animated Film, TBA)

Lando (Series, TBA)

The Acolyte (Series, TBA)

Untitled Taika Waititi Project (Live Action Film, TBA)

Let’s all wait together with our lightsabers ready with our droids and storm troopers.

(This article is contributed by Palak Rai)