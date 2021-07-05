Never Have I Ever S2: Everything You Need To Know

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever wrapped up with the most anticipated conclusion, with Devi’s long-time crush, Paxton ringing into Devi. And she kissing Ben. The movie that commences with the protagonist being a member of the UN (you know what I mean) ends up being a sweetheart for two boys. The narrative revolves around the current-hit genre of coming-of-age teenage comedy-drama but with an over fence touch of Indian Culture. Nonetheless, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher dish out a rather accurate representation of the Indian community living in foreign lands. With that being said, Season 2 unpacks Devi’s journey of love matters between Paxton and Ben.

Here is what you need to know for Season 2 that hits Netflix on July 15th.

What will go down in the next 10 episodes?

After the recent release of the trailer, the picture for the upcoming episodes has been painted quite well. The series will explore dating woes for both mother and daughter. While Devi will be stuck in a dilemma of choosing his dates between Hall-Yoshida or Gross. But eventually will end up dating both without letting them know.

On the other side, Nalini is in for some romance too. Dr. Chris Jackson, a dermatologist, is the new charm for her. This mushrooming equation between the two brings a crack to the family. How will they brush this mess up when Devi takes this as a betrayal to Mohan?

Meanwhile, in school, Devi is intimidated by Aneesa. Another Indian girl, prettier and cooler who has a liking for Ben. Fabiola will scout for her girlfriend after coming out in S1. But a lot has not been teased about Eleanor’s storyline.

The Cast

There are no-brainer characters who will surely be back for S2 and then new entrants. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi’s school nemesis also a future love interest. Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Devi’s love interest. Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young as Fabiola and Eleanor respectively, Devi’s best friend. Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi’s cousin. Poorna Jagannathan as Dr Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mother. Rushi Kota as Prashant, Kamala’s long-distance potential husband. Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan, in flashbacks of Devi.

News Faces

Rapper Common as Dr. Chris Jackson

Dr. Chris is a dermatologist too, but with a different set of work rules. Official character description from Netflix mentions him as “a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini’s building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone—except Nalini.”Both Nalini and Chris share a rivalry. Why not? Like mother like daughter. Just as Devi, Nalini will be swept off feet by Jackson’s presence. And soon a relationship will spawn between them. How well does this bode with the family will only be revealed as the story will proceed?

Megan Suri as Aneesa

A new student of Sherman Oaks High, who is an immediate threat to Devi. The character is set to have a liking for Ben.

Tyler Alvarez as Malcom

Malcolm is a teenager who left the school in his primary to get casted in a Disney show and has now returns to the school. He is officially described as “a young Hollywood type”.

Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mr. Kulkarni

The coolest teacher in Sherman High who teaches English and slowly forges a bond with Devi.

With this, another roller-coaster will commence in the life of Devi. Let us know what you think about it.