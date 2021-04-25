Netflix’s Daredevil Is Ben Affleck’s Batman, Just Blind

Think of crossover-like: Batman and Daredevil, the two best friends, taking survival tips from each other.

Remember when Falcon said in Captain America: Winter Soldier, ‘I do everything he does [Steve], just slower.’ The same can be said about Marvel’s Daredevil aka Matt Mudrock and DC’s Batman aka Bruce Wayne. Now we know, Matt ain’t rich but both characters have uncanny parallels that often they can be compared. First thing first both are night time vigilantes! Furthermore, in 1997 Daredevil/Batman: Eye for an Eye was created as a crossover graphic novel which was followed up with a sequel in 2000 titled, Batman/Daredevil: King of New York.

I've finally read BOTH Batman/Daredevil crossovers, so now I can safely say we've never gotten a good Batman/Daredevil crossover. pic.twitter.com/p7Atu3XJmT — Sal from ComicPop (@SalSaysWhat) April 13, 2021

No matter which iteration you take comic or live-action or streaming characteristics of both vigilantes makes them who they are. For this piece, let’s look at the latest iteration of these characters Netflix’s Daredevil played by Charlie Cox and Zack Snyder’s Batman played by Ben Affleck. Here’s further proof that Batman and Daredevil are different yet same character.

1 /7

The masked vigilantes

Bruce Wayne and Matt Murdock both wear a mask whenever they are in their vigilante mode. A mask is of utmost importance because of two factors: first is to protect all their near and dear ones, and second is the idea of being a symbol; anybody could be Batman or Daredevil.

THE BATMAN trailer has DAREDEVIL fans seeing double:https://t.co/HGvCABh83F pic.twitter.com/QqffsteUmT — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) August 26, 2020

Understanding the importance of their mask is something both Batman and Daredevil very well do. Instead of leading a smooth life, they decided to become vigilantes to fight for the right thing, and the atrocities must end at any cost.

2 /7

No Killing Rule

Getting into fights, punishing the corrupts, drug lords, and other criminals is very common for Batman and Daredevil. But, they are strict about not killing anyone. After all, that’s what makes them a justice-seeking vigilante and differentiate them from criminals.

“I suffered willingly. I gave my, uh… sweat and blood and skin without complaint. Because I too believed I was God's soldier.”

From Daredevil – Season 3 Episode 1: ‘Resurrection’ (3×01)



We know that this show has always had a great dialogue #daredevil #savedaredevil pic.twitter.com/ZJy0WZ8gls — best of daredevil (@daredevilfiles) August 31, 2020

No matter if it’s Wilson Fisk or Elektra asking him to take lives, Daredevil will go by his rule of not killing anyone. Similarly, Bruce Wayne became Batman with a promise to Gotham that no one in the city will have to face what he faced when his parents were killed. Snyder depicted that at the start of Batman v Superman with Affleck’s opening shot moving into the rubble finding a child. So, he is strictly against killing and taking lives.

Watch: Daredevil Should Be Named Batman

3 /7

Trained by mystics

Matt Murdock had abilities, but he could discover them and control them because of a mysterious man who approached him after his dad’s death. After a few years of rigorous training, Matt was abandoned by his mentor and was left all by himself.

Similarly, before Bruce began protecting Gotham, he travelled the world to learn Martial arts and gain some fighting skills. While he travelled, he met a mysterious man who worked for an organization that trained him. Later on, Bruce abandoned that organization to come back to Gotham and fight the injustices.

4 /7

Working in the shadows

Daredevil and Batman both work in the shadows; after all, they do not want to make it to the newspapers’ front page. They stealthily reach the location, beat the bad guys, and disappear in thin air, leaving bodies behind.

Brian Michael Bendis' Batman/Daredevil Crossover That Almost Was…https://t.co/pYjHs2rkSM pic.twitter.com/zl8K0k7ZId — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) November 13, 2017

In the daytime, they lead their everyday life as Matt Murdock and Bruce Wayne, but as the night falls, they are all set to serve justice to anyone and everyone who deserves it.

5 /7

Gotham and Hell’s Kitchen

Superheroes go to places to fight, even different planets to fight and protect the human race. But, for Batman and Daredevil, their city comes first that needs to be protected. They even help cops at times to catch the bad guys and serve justice.

Batman watches over Gotham City, so criminals have a reason to be afraid of the dark. Of the air. Of the Knight. pic.twitter.com/98qFyiuoHK — Batman Arkham (@BatmanArkham) November 10, 2014

Batman embraces Gotham City and tries to keep it free from all the injustices. Daredevil is the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and goes to any extent to keep criminals away from the city and inculcate fear in their minds.

6 /7

Robin and Foggy Nelson

No superhero does not have a sidekick or human intervention, and Batman and Daredevil are humans before they are superheroes. So, both of them have people they care about, who know about their vigilantism, and in case things fall apart, they will be there to lend a hand.

Batman has Robin, his son, who keeps him lively as Bruce Wayne. Daredevil has Foggy, who always wants Matt to be just Matt and work with him at Nelson and Murdock. No matter how hard both Batman and Daredevil try to cut off from everyone, they are never able to.

7 /7

Defenders and the Justice League

Though Batman and Daredevil prefer working on their own, there are times when they work in a team. Both of them understand the importance of a team, and they can handle not everything.

The first look at the #JusticeLeague, straight from #SDCC2016 in Hall H. pic.twitter.com/jyjHZXFdtf — Justice League Movie (@justiceleaguewb) July 23, 2016

Batman is the one who laid the foundation of the Justice League. Other than Batman, the Justice League includes Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Flash. Daredevil is a member of Defenders, and other than Daredevil, the team has Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

There are not just similarities; there are differences too, like Bruce Wayne’s superpower is being rich, and Daredevil has superhuman sensing abilities. Yet, the two vigilantes are so determined that nothing could stop them from being on the track of protecting people.

So, maybe we need Batman and Daredevil’s crossover to instill in us the ultimate sense of superhero friendship.