Netflix Is Set To Destroy Avengers’ Legacy

Netflix has brought the superhero charm to its streaming world with the addition of Jupiter’s Legacy

After last year’s pandemic increased the demand for digital and streaming services, Marvel Studios decided to move all their shows and movies on the Netflix streaming platform to their newly launched streaming service, Disney+. After the merger between Disney and Sony, the decision was made to have all Disney shows and movies on one platform, and ultimately give Netflix a run for their money. Other streaming services also began to reinforce their streaming cabinet with HBO Max acquiring “Friends” and “The Office” moving to Peacock.

However, this hasn’t affected Netflix’s position as the No.1 streaming service globally. In addition to a host of original shows, the streaming giant already has plans to introduce it’s own superhero universe. Netflix purchased Mark Millar’s Millarworld imprint in 2017 and revealed plans to adapt the comic book franchises into television shows and films. Jupiter’s Legacy will be the first of these shows to air.

Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacys

Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy is a 10-issue comic book series that was first released in 2013. Mark Millar is best known for the popular film franchises Kingsman and Kick-Ass, but he has also worked for Marvel, where he wrote the comics that inspired the films Captain America: Civil War and Logan. Millar has a track record of good page-to-screen adaptations, and now one of his lesser-known assets will have a chance to compete with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The synopsis reads, “After nearly a century of keeping mankind alive, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to carry on the tradition.” “However, tensions escalate as the young superheroes, eager to prove their worth, try to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and stringent personal standards.”

The Netflix adaptation will star Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter, and Ian Quinlan, and will be directed by Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil).

The ‘Super’ Streaming Wars

Superhero storytelling is at an unarguably all-time high with Marvel Studios and the DCEU leading the line in that order. But with the success of lesser known comic storylines like The Boys on Amazon and Rainbow Academy, Netflix will be confident that its first superhero show will live up to its billing.

Whether Jupiter’s Legacy will be able to fill the shoes left behind by Marvel’s superhero catalogue remains to be seen.

The released trailer of Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy depicts a more DC-style superhero trope. If the source material is anything to go by, Netflix might give the show an R-rating or tone it down to accommodate younger audiences. Netflix reportedly decided to keep Mark Millar and co-developer, Frank Quitely, on as producers to ensure that the core of the comic franchise is preserved throughout development.

Although the comic book storyline is a rather short one, – only 12 released issues – Netflix has the advantage of choosing to expand the storyline if the first season does well.

Jupiter’s Legacy is set to debut on May 7th on the Netflix streaming service and will reportedly have 8 episodes.