Attack On Titan Brings An Unexpected Blast From The Past

The top anime of the season, Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) returns this week with another masterful episode embodying the series’ signature plot twists and epic drama. Here’s what happened in this week’s episode, titled Memories of the Future.

*This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 Part 2 of Attack on Titan*

The last time we saw our favourite protagonist/antagonist Eren Yeager was in the Paths realm, revealing his true intentions to his half-brother, Zeke Yeager and consecutively Zeke Yeager revealing that he holds the power of the Founding Titan and not Eren. In the latest episode of Attack on Titan, the two Yeager brothers take a dive in the memories of the father, Grisha Yeager.

The Reveal

Zeke begins the episode with a journey through their father’s memories in an attempt to make Eren realize that his choices are the result of brainwashing by his father. As the memories keep progressing, Zeke’s confusion grows and grows, as he realizes that there was no brainwashing done on Eren. Confused, he continues. Slowly, the truth begins to come out. He witnesses a young Eren murdering Mikasa’s abductors. A glitch in the Paths Dimension causes Grisha to momentarily see his first son. And then, the truth comes out.

The Attack Titan’s true trait was revealed by Grisha to be able to access the future memories of the next Attack Titan. Through this power, Zeke finally realized that the truth was the complete opposite of what he had anticipated. It was not Eren who was brainwashed by Grisha, it was Grisha being controlled by Eren from the Paths Realm.

The Founding Titan

What really went down on that fateful day, Grisha stole the Founding Titan and Wall Maria fell is finally revealed. Zeke had imagined his father to be a soulless monster who was ready to sacrifice his family, and murder children, to achieve his Restorationist goals.

But in reality, Grisha did not have it in him to kill the children of the Royal Family. Until Eren played his hand. Using the power of the Attack Titan, Eren influenced the actions of the past holder of The Attack Titan, his father, and forced him to commit the brutality that took place underneath that chapel.

Related: Euphoria: Rue’s Secret is Out And Who’s That Mystery Child

The Tables Turn

As the massacre ends, Grisha crawls out of the chapel, crying and screaming. He sees Zeke, hugs him. He begs his son for forgiveness and admits he wronged him. As Zeke looks on in horror, he declares that Zeke will longer have his way and only Eren’s plan will succeed. He begs Zeke to stop Eren as the future memories of Eren he witnessed is way too horrible.

Before Zeke can comprehend what had happened, the brothers are back in the Paths Realm, with Eren in control.

The Fan Reaction

As our protagonist who’d been teetering on the edge of antihero and antagonist is finally about to reveal his plan, the anime fans on Twitter powered up with Eren hype. We can’t wait to witness as Eren finally gets to implement his plan.

When will the next Attack on Titan episode air?

Attack on Titan returns this Sunday, February 6th, with the episode From You, 2000 years ago.