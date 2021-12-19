Natasha’s Memories To Battle Of New York – Hawkeye Takes Fans On A Nostalgic Rollercoaster Ride

MCU’s Hawkeye doesn’t only give fans Easter Eggs like all other shows, but also takes them on a nostalgic roller-coaster.

Every Marvel movie or TV show that makes its way to the screen takes the MCU fans on a roller coaster ride of easter eggs. But, MCU’s Hawkeye doesn’t only do that but also makes them nostalgic on the way. MCU’s Hawkeye is filled with Easter eggs and several Marvel references to the brim, especially from the Avengers franchise.

Hawkeye hits the MCU fans with nostalgia

Hawkeye has never got the respect he deserved as he has always been that quiet human Avenger in the background. Clint Barton had been the part of Avengers ever since and at times has played a central or life-saving role too. But, never got the limelight he deserved, maybe because he never wore a custom suit or had a vibranium shield, or maybe because he was not trained in a red room.

But, the history changes now and Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye finally gets his share of the big screen, with the popular Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye. The TV show is presently streaming on Disney+ and has released five episodes.

As the episodes progress the reign of easter eggs progresses too and so does the nostalgic journey for MCU fans. From the first episode, the show begins in New York taking the fans to where the entire Avengers chapter began, The Battle of New York.

The Battle of New York and Clint’s hearing aid

Starting from the first episode MCU fans witnessed glimpses of The Battle of New York. It was back in 2012 when Avengers first teamed up against Loki and the Chitauri army to save New York. The scene that comes up in the show, shows Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye shooting an arrow at one of the Chitauri soldiers, while he jumps from the skyscraper.

Then while saving the city of New York, Clint Barton also saved Kate Bishop when a Chitauri soldier attacked her. In that battle, Kate Bishop lost her father but got a role model. She finally found a motive for her life and decided to walk in the footsteps of Clint Barton.

All through the show, Clint can be seen wearing a hearing aid and talking to his son, Nate in sign language. It is the first time Barton’s hearing problem has come forth in MCU and is sheer proof of his being a regular part of all the Avenger scenarios.

Black Widow’s signature trick

Clint named his son Nate after his best friend, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow. Talking of Natasha Romanoff, another scene that takes the breath away of the MCU fans is when Clint Barton pulls off Black Widow’s signature trick.

In the second episode, Clint allows himself to be captured by the Russians who are after Ronan. He talks to them in search of all the information like Black Widow did in the first Avengers movie.

Clint Barton would have probably completed the trick by freeing himself if Kate would not have jumped from the sky trying to save him. But with Kate falling, the trick fell apart too and then both the Hawkeye were in custody before Hawkeye freed himself and showed some of his archery skills.

Clint tries to keep Kate out of chaos

There are a lot of Avenger scenes that stay etched in the hearts of the MCU fans, but there are hardly any that include the Hawkeye. One such once in a lifetime scene that includes Clint Barton is when he lost Agent Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow for a soul stone.

The Hawkeye show has several places where he reminisces that moment and undoubtedly the entire MCU can resonate with that moment. This happens the most when Clint partners with Kate in the fourth episode and they are in a fight scene on a roof.

Kate falls from the building and is hanging there when Clint sees her and reminisces about Nataliya’s fall. He doesn’t pull her up but instead cuts her loose so she can fall and stay out of the entire chaos. Clint probably wanted to make sure that at least there is someone he can save, if not Black Widow then Kate.

Will Clint reach home by Christmas?

Clint doesn’t want any more deaths on his hands. All he wants right now is a peaceful life with his kids leaving all the vigilante and Hawkeye things he used to do. He is looking forward to having a peaceful Christmas with his family.

All the chaos happened and things started to fall apart when he was all in the Christmas vibe with his children. He was busy planning his Christmas at home when he saw somebody dressed up as Ronin on the TV. As a result, he had to leave his kids and plans to go back home to save Kate, in the Ronin costume

As the episodes keep rolling and the TV show is almost on the verge of completion, MCU fans are curious to see if Clint will be able to get back to his family on Christmas. The fifth episode of Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar now.