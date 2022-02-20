Natalie Portman’s Solo Thor Movie Can Introduce A New Love Story For Captain America

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will fall in love with Sam Wilson’s Captain America once she joins Avengers in Marvel Phase 5.

Thor’s Marvel love interest Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman is set to reprise her role in Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman who was seen in the first two Thor movies is not only coming back for the fourth part but is expected to get her solo movies in Marvel Phase 5.

Thor Love and Thunder coming soon! 🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/AEgx5HFuup — R|NZXE (@_wtfreakk) February 4, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder is Chris’ farewell

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most anticipated MCU movies coming out this year. After this movie, Thor will be the only superhero to get four standalone movies. Also, he is the only one left out of the signature Avengers, so the hype among the fans is always high.

In Thor: Love and Thunder Thor and Jane are together against Gorr the God Butcher, being played by Academy Award winner, Christian Bale. Along with these two signature characters, Korg and Miek from Ragnarok will return. And, with all of them returns the ruler of Asgard, Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson.

Tessa Thompson talks about Valkyrie and filming Thor: Love and Thunder



“She [Valkyrie] is, you know, the King of New Asgard… She’s reunited with her friend Thor and we got the gang back together. Taika Waititi has done a brilliant job and the movie was great fun to make.” pic.twitter.com/Yioj4bp6vU — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) January 29, 2022

Love and Thunder is reported to be Chris Hemsworth’s last MCU movie if we don’t include the cameos that are always possible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, post this movie his Mjolnir will be wielded by Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Portman is here to stay this time

Being able to wield the Mjolnir is not a small thing. So, if Marvel is letting Foster take up the Mjolnir, they are indirectly telling fans that it’s about time and they must be ready to see more of her. After Love and Thunder, once Hemsworth signs off, the Thor franchise will be taken forth by Natalie.

Portman was a part of Thor and Thor: The Dark World, but was not there in Thor: Ragnarok after Taika Waititi took over as the director. She was last seen for a fraction in Avengers: Endgame, but will now return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Jane's Thor could get her own project — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 29, 2022

Twitter scooper MyTimeToShineHello suggest (above) that she won’t stop there and go on to reprise her role again in Marvel Phase 5 in a stand-alone movie. Since Marvel is reintroducing Jane Foster in Thor 4, probably there is a lot they have in store for her. Also, this is Marvel’s chance to strengthen the female superhero solo movie clan like Captain Marvel and Black Widow.

Jane Foster falls for Sam Wilson’s Captain America

Though this news is not official and fans are highly recommended not to put their hearts to it, then at the same time happening this in the future has got some probability. Even if there’s a probability, it is not coming any time soon and the final news will come out once Kevin Feige announces the slate of Marvel Phase 5.

For now, there are still 5 months until Love and Thunder hit the big screen. Once the movie makes its way then only we can decide how close Taika Waititi took Jane Foster’s Thor character as in the comics. In the 2016 Avengers #4 comic, Jane shares a spur-of-the-moment smooch with Sam Wilson who was leading the Avengers at the moment. Knowing that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is our new Captain America who knows marvel might end up using the moment. (Waititi would certainly love that laugh.)

Couldn't help but notice Sam Wilson was single in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier…



And Jane Foster is about to become Thor in Love & Thunder and we all know she's OVER Odinson…



Is Marvel setting up this comics romance for the MCU?? pic.twitter.com/lWCq8QhQU2 — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) April 28, 2021

If all goes according to the comics then Foster will be suffering from cancer in the movie and wielding Mjolnir will save her life. Also, when she is able to wield it once, she will become part of the Avengers.

All of this increases the excitement for Thor: Love and Thunder even more. The movie hit the theatres on July 8, 2022.