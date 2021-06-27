The Mystery Character in Bad Batch is finally here for the ‘Reunion’

Proceed with Caution: Below is the spoilers for The Bad Batch episode 8 “Reunion”.

This week’s Episode 8 of Bad Batch’s is eventful, full of intense conflicts, not-so-sweet reunions, and the return of fans’ favourite “Clone Wars” characters. In addition, we learned who sent bounty hunters after Omega. This episode ends with a bad group attacking the Empire’s clone soldiers and bringing Hunter back to his ship because he had just been shot. Unfortunately, Omega was gone and was captured by some blue-skinned bounty hunter.

How did this happen?

The “Reunion” begins on Kamino, we see Crosshair that informs Admiral Rampart that the power of the Clone 99 has been discovered and the Scrapper Guild on Bracca was formed by the surge of power from a wrecked Jedi cruiser on the planet.

Bad Batch in Bracca

Prime Minister of Kamino argued that the value of the Bad Batch was still alive if they returned to Kamino, on the other hand, Rampart orders Crosshair to finish the troopers if he found them in Bracca.

Meanwhile, in Bracca, Wrecker is giving Omega a lesson in bomb disposal. When Echo came to pick them up, they saw several members of the Scrapper Guild waiting for them. They chased after them, unconsciously, and brought them back to the temporary base on the Jedi cruiser. There, they discussed staying longer in Bracca to collect some valuable weapons and data to be consistent with Cid.

Hunter is leaving

They found boxes filled with various explosives in the weapons warehouse, and Tech reconnected the ship’s power to the bridge. Echo asks Hunter not to leave the planet with Rex and avoid paying Cid.

Hunter said that Rex was “on a different path.”

“We are soldiers, what else can we do?” Echo said.

The Imperial attack

On the bridge, Omega was helping Tech to copy the system data when he saw the red light flashing. Tech told him this was a proximity warning, and a few seconds later they saw several Imperial space shuttles flying. Tech communicated with the rest of the bad batch: “We have a company. It’s an empire.”

Omega’s bounty

At Kamino, we have a meeting with Nalaser and Prime Minister Lama Su to discuss bringing back Omega. It turned out that they were the ones who placed the bounty on her. They are going to send another one.

Crosshair’s chip

Back in Buraka, Crosshair and three groups of imperial soldiers have arrived to find and destroy the bad group. What comes is an exciting game of cat and mouse, in which Bad Batch tries to outsmart and manipulate Crosshair. Crosshair will kill them at every step, because, well, he is one of them.

Once, Hunter and Omega tried to speak common sense on Crosshair, explaining that he was controlled by his inhibitor chip. It was useless because Crosshair has already ordered his soldiers to aim at the boy.

The Climax

The climax of the episode occurred in the ion engine compartment of the Jedi cruiser when a group of bad guys glided and climbed through a huge cave to escape the clutches of the crosshairs. When the engine roared and emitted a huge blue flame, the Bad Batch carried out their plan, exploding part of the cabin and falling off the ship instead of burning.

During the explosion, the part of the engine that fell finally aimed the ion flame directly at the sight, almost killing it. He managed to signal the soldiers on the bridge to turn off the engine in time. When his other crew members arrived, they asked a doctor to bandage him up and put on a breathing mask.

“We must find her”

Also during the explosion, the bad batch separated, and Omega and the Hunter were the first to return to their ship. When they arrived, they saw that all the imperial soldiers had been wiped out. Hunter was hit in the breastplate, Cad Bane stunned Omega and took him and his robot Todo 360. When the rest of the bad batch arrived on the ship, Hunter woke up, we can see through his eyes and his helmet.

Easter egg: The imagery used and the sound of Crosshair’s voice through the breathing mask here is a chilling nod to the scenes of a burned Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader being rescued by Emperor Palpatine from the lava bank on Mustafar in Revenge of the Sith.



Through the hunter’s eyes, we saw the wrecker yelling “Where is Omega?” I heard Tech yell that Hunter was hit on the chest plate and needs to be carried aboard. We also saw wrecker trucks fighting with incoming soldiers. On the ship, Hunter sat down and said that a bounty hunter had taken Omega.

“We must find her,” he said.



What a thrilling end to an amazing episode. Where do you think Omega is?

