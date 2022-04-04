Ms Marvel: Everything You Need To Know About Brie Larson’s Successor

Ms Marvel is a popular comic book superhero who goes by the name of Kamala Khan. She has a Pakistani origin but her parents are based out of New Jersey. The official trailer starts with a shot of a school notebook with Kamala’s drawings which kind of implies that she’s like most teens with little to no interest in her academics. She dreams and thinks about superheroes and one of her drawings also shows the Ant-Man with multiple hands like an actual ant.

Kamala dreams like any other teenager. And the depiction of this scene has a very comic-like style and the logo of Marvel appears in the same style there.

In the next sequence, Kamala is with the school counsellor, where the teacher clicks his pen with a non-diegetic rhythm of a song and text which gives it a very comic-like vibe. The animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ and the live-action movie ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ had similar comic book touches to them.

A remixed rendition of Weeknd’s ‘Blending Light’ is used as the background score of the trailer. Which fits very aptly with the feel and look of the trailer.

The next sequence up in the trailer is where Kamala is standing in the school corridor with her best friend Bruno Carrelli who (in Marvel Comics) is the only person who knows that Kamala is actually Miss Marvel.

In the next scenes, Kamala is shown to be in a store with a Captain Marvel costume in front of her which she is seen wearing afterwards in the trailer. Which is a dream sequence most probably.

Further in the trailer, we can see Kamran who is a guy that interests Kamala. A very prominent character in the comics, Kamaran is someone Kamala crushes on but not for long when she finds out that… wait! No comic spoilers!

Ms Marvel: The Origins

The scene after shows the origins of Miss Marvel, which are a little different from the comic. Kamala in this scene opens up a box and gets those antique hand bands with some cosmic powers in them. Immediately after this, she shifts into a cosmic kind of dimension, experiencing the world differently.

Apparently, these bands hold some crazy powers, like the ring of Green Lantern. Where anything one imagines becomes a reality. This is what we see in the trailer ahead when Kamala expands her hands with her hand bands multiple times.

Bollywood In Marvel?

We also get to see Kamala’s brother Aamir Khan and her dad Yusuf Khan. Yusuf Khan is played by Bollywood actor Mohan Kapoor (The Tashkent Files).

And that’s not all, Farhan Akhtar (The Sky is Pink) is also going to be a part of the series as a yet to be confirmed character. And Pakistani and Bollywood actor Fawad Khan (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) is also in the Disney+ series.

Kamala’s Home: Pakistan

The trailer also features some shots from a village-like place which is most likely to be Kamala’s native place in Pakistan and then there is another scene where Kamala is fighting a new character who might be the Red Dagger who is a Pakistan based vigilante according to Marvel Comics.

And this might just be the sequence where one superhero meets the other one and they end up fighting because of some miss judgment or differences.

Who’s The Villain?

As the trailer end approaches, there is a glimpse of 4 people standing against the white bright daylight. They are most probably going to be the main villains of the show.

The trailer ends with the climax scene of Ms Marvel holding a shield created by her hand band powers to protect someone from the constant firing from some people who are either from some military group or damage control.