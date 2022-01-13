The Most Anticipated Superhero Movies To Watch In 2022

An unprecedented year for the movies just went by! After Marvel’s 2019 event of Avengers: Endgame made history the following year responded to the pandemic with shut theatres, movie delays and hybrid releases. Nonetheless, 2021 gave us the mythical Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the much deserved Black Widow standalone movie, Denis Villeneuve’s visual masterpiece, Dune and of course box-office and multiverse shattering Spider-Man: No Way Home. But 2022 promises to be an even better year for Superhero movies.

Superhero specific studios, DC, Sony and Marvel Studios are putting out their big-budget spectacles this year with a focus on universe building. After No Way Home Sony is solely focused on expanding its Spider-Man based characters with titles such as Morbius, Kraven and the new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland.

Either Spidey will team up with another superhero in 2022, or Captain Marvel 2 is indeed a Secret Invasion movie as rumored so it's gonna play out like a mini Avengers movie ala Civil War or New Avengers in May 2023 and Spidey 4 in July. https://t.co/wdeGe9np54 — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) November 2, 2019

On the other hand, after the conclusion of the Infinity Saga Marvel is now MCU in Phase 4. Between introducing new superheroes on its streaming platform and following the adventures of old ones on the big screen, Marvel has chalked out many heroes for its upcoming Avengers’ roster.

And then there’s DC… Honestly, the only good thing DC or Warner Bros have done in a long while is releasing Zack Snyder’s Justice League. DC’s Fandome event was a respite in the superhero draught wherein the studio announced many exciting projects like The Flash, Shazam: Fury of Gods, Black Adam and The Batman among others. However, with a lack of proper direction, its many controversies and the imminent multiverse – fans are quite polarised about the projects.

So, here we’ve compiled a list of the most anticipated Superhero movie for this year.

5 /5

Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most incredible Marvel movies coming out next year. The movie will show how Jane Foster [Natalie Portman] will take on the mantel of The Mighty Thor. While the Asgardian prince himself, played by very godly Chris Hemsworth, goes on a journey of self-discovery after declaring Valkyrie [Tessa Thompson] the Queen of Asgard the end of Avengers: Endgame. Director Taika Waititi returns after Thor: Ragnarock in which the God of thunder teams up with Hulk [Mark Ruffalo] and Valkyrie to defeat Hela -The Goddess of death.

Love & Thunder will be very important as it to leads us into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We will also, see what the Guardians of the Galaxy are up to before we see them in Volume 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 8th worldwide.

4 /5

Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness

With the multiverse now wide open after the events of Spiderman: No Way Home, it is time for Doctor Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] to unravel its mysteries or threats. He’ll be accompanied by Wanda aka Scarlet Witch [Elizabeth Olsen] and Sorcerer Supreme Wong [Benedict Wong]. The new addition to the roster is Xochtil Gomez who’ll take on the mantle of America Chavez.

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little."



Watch the official teaser for Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/gFJa6yZhuN — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) December 22, 2021

Comic book movie veteran Sam Raimi returns to take us on a very interesting journey, with maybe a battle with Supreme Strange being teased in the trailer. Benedict Cumberbatch led Doctor Strange 2 will wide open the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness releases on 6th May.

3 /5

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson’s long time passion project finally hits the big screens this summer after almost a decade in production hell. Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Sara finally arrives this summer. The movie will show the story of one of the strongest villains in the DC Universe.

Black Adam will introduce the Justice Society of America into the DC universe. Long after the Snyder Cut fiasco and since its release, the DCEU is missing a good team-up of heroes and looks like Adam will fill that void. The movie has cast impressive names like Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi and Aldis Hodge among others. Let us hope that The Rock does change the hierarchy of the DC Universe for good.

Black Adam releases on 29th July.

2 /5

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)

So let’s do it one more time… There are rarely movies that change the genre, but Lord and Miller’s Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse did just that. They changed the way we look at animated Superhero movies. This Oscar winning animation has two more follow-ups exploring the multiversal life of Miles Morales.

The first look of Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) showcases a slightly grown-up Miles along with Spider Gwen and looks like that Spider-Man 2099 tease is finally paying off. The teaser also showed the presence of Pavitr Prabhakar but who knows how many web-slingers are going to be in this one.

Miles Morales’ story and the #SpiderVerse web expands. Take a first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Exclusively in movie theaters October 2022. pic.twitter.com/EvnFkTruBg — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One) (@SpiderVerse) December 5, 2021

With a distinct visual language that almost feels like living in a comic book, Lord and Miller’s Spiderman was an essential movie in a genre that feels stagnated. They have promised an even wilder journey for Miles Morales in the sequel and we can’t wait.

Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse (Part One) releases on 7th October.

1 /5

The Batman

And the MOST anticipated Superhero movie of 2022 is easily Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. With Matt Reeves set to direct, the solo Batman project has been almost five years in the making. Initially, the movie started out with Snyder’s Dark Knight Ben Affleck set to act and direct. However, after his withdrawal from the project, Reeves was brought in who chose Pattinson as his Vengeance.

The first Batman movie after Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, this movie is the key to rebooting the DC universe. Pattinson’s The Batman promises to be a noir-Esque crime-fighting detective version of the Caped Crusader. The trailers of the movie show the cinematic influence of noirs like Taxi Driver, French Connection, China Town but also it seems to take on comics like Batman: Year One, Long Haloween. And if you were wondering why Pattinson looks so brooding and moody in the trailer read Batman: Ego and Other Tales!

With a cast as diverse as Zoe Kravitz [Catwoman], Collin Ferrel [Penguin], Andy Serkis [Alfred], Paul Dano [Riddler], Jeffery Wright [James Gordon], Peter Sarsgaard [Gil Colson] among others The Batman is packing a punch.

The Batman releases on 4th March.