Many More Loki’s To Drop In Season Finale

Two Lokis were not enough, so we got four more, and Vote Loki is yet to be introduced. So, how many Lokis are going to be there?

Loki taking the entire series across time and space was the maximum that could have been expected. But the post-credit scene clearly blew off MCU fans’ minds and was just the crux of the biscuit that the fans needed. Once Loki was pruned, it was pretty certain that he would have survived, but where did he go – all the fans pondered. Then once he reached his destination, opened his eyes, and assumed the venue to be “Hel,” guess what, he had company.

Apart from the falling buildings, ruined Avenger tower, and the chaos in the background, he had four Lokis to welcome him. Technically the God of Mischief, Loki, was welcomed by four more Lokis, his four more variants, and at this time, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that it could be the world of Lokis.

So, who are the four Lokis apart from the Loki being played by Tom Hiddleston?

Classic Loki or Old Loki

Classic Loki or Old Loki portrayed by Richard E. Grant is the most easily recognizable of all the four. All dressed in his yellow and green attire from the comic days; he is the one who first responded to Hiddleston’s Loki.

Classic Loki is popularly known as the God of Evil and more popularly known to trouble Thor and Avengers. Most aged of all the Lokis, he seems to be the most reticent of all of them as he holds a bag over his shoulder.

Boastful Loki or Hammer Loki

Boastful Loki or Hammer Loki portrayed by Deobai Oparei seems to be the most powerful of all of them. Holding a hammer in his hands, not the same as Mjolnir, though, he seems to be an amalgamation of the God of Mischief, Loki, and the God of Thunder, Thor.

Boastful Loki is definitely a variant of Hiddleston’s Loki but probably the one who has proven himself worthy? Since he holds the hammer, it could be possible that this is the only Loki variant that has been able to kill Thor, unlike the God of Mischief.

Kid Loki

Kid Loki, portrayed by Jack Veal, is turning out to be MCU fans’ favorite. He seems to be an innocent version of the God of mischief, which is practically impossible unless Loki loses his memory and manipulative attitude.

So, Kid Loki is the reincarnation of the God of mischief when he dies in the comics. He was born in Paris, a clean slate without any idea about his former life, unless Thor finds him and helps him regain his identity.

Crocodile Loki or Gator Loki

Crocodile Loki or Gator Loki, a crown-wearing reptile, is the one that has blown the fans’ minds. Kid Loki is holding the Gator Loki, which could result from shapeshifting powers like Hiddleston’s Loki, who has transformed himself into several characters, for instance, into his father, Odin.

Hardly anything is known about the Crocodile Loki, so it would be fun to learn. Let’s wait and check if this Loki variant can perform magic, or speak, or is mischievous in some way like the God of mischief.

Loki’s episode four was a rollercoaster and has taken the fans’ expectations to new heights. MCU fans are eagerly waiting to see what Loki’s fifth episode will unlock. Four new Lokis were introduced in the fourth episode, and not to forget, the Vote Loki, from the series’ trailers, is yet to be introduced.

Let’s see if we get answers in the forthcoming episode and what new Loki brings into the picture. The penultimate episode of Loki will be released on Wednesday, 7th July.