Morbius Teases Marvel-Sony’s Sinister Six Crossover After No Way Home

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Morbius lead Jared Leto teases a “sinister” intent on behalf of all the Marvel villains.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home teasing villains from the multiverse, rumours have already begun regarding the Sinister Six. And in new footage of Morbius trailer, actor Jared Leto confirmed our “sinister” intent.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has opened the gates of the multiverse big time. It’s not just about Spider-Man and how we now have two, if not three, Spider-Mans to carry forward the superhero’s journey in live-action. We already have another Spider-Man trilogy for Tom Holland. Sony is prepping for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 featuring Andrew Garfield. And rumor has it that Sam Raimi wants Tobey Maguire in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In fact, the reshoots that the Doctor Strange sequel had might well be for Tobey.

Theory: Why Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Universes Don't Have Avengers: https://t.co/bd05AXBPEP pic.twitter.com/qGNYsVWLgE — ScreenGeek (@RealScreenGeek) January 11, 2022

In recent trailer footage for Morbius, Jared Leto clearly stated that the multiverse now brings in opportunities for villains to join hands and nurture their “sinister” intents. This is a clear sign that Marvel and Sony are planning for a Sinister Six movie. We know that they belong to the world of Spider-Man. But the question is in which universe will they lie? Sony or MCU? Or Both? After all, there are signs that both the universes are now open to one another. Let’s do this one universe at a time.

Sinister Six in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

It all began in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Towards the very end of the movie, there’s a scene where we see the four arms of Doc Ock, the wings of Vulture, and the Rhino suit. Furthermore, there is also a scene where Harry Osborn is scrolling through some OSCORP files. Some of these files included Venom, Dr. Connors, Max Dillon, and Morbius. So Venom and Morbius were already a part of the Sony verse long before their arrival. So this means that both Venom and Morbius tie into Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's ANDREW GARFIELD Hopes to See SINISTER SIX Spinoff Moviehttps://t.co/da9pw8II5b pic.twitter.com/1ye4hpYSQ4 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) September 14, 2021

Presently, in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, we have Venom and Morbius. We also have Dr. Connors AKA Lizard. Kraven the Hunter ( played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is in the pipeline. And the stage is already set for Doctor Octopus. As for Michael Keaton’s Vulture, there is confusion about whether he is in Sony’s universe or the MCU. Morbius is set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. And we had Adrian Toomes in MCU Spider-Man: Homecoming. Yet in the Morbius trailer, we saw Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes meet Morbius and tell him that they should stay in touch. Presumably, this is a sign of Vulture putting together a team i.e. Sony’s Sinister Six. So, we will have to wait for the movie to arrive at theatres to find out how it all works out.

Sinister Six in the MCU

We already have five of six villains show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, namely Green Goblin, Sandman, Doctor Octopus, Electro, and Lizard. The writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers stated that Venom was supposed to be in the final battle but was later removed. Be that as it may, all the six villains are sent back to their respective universes (Eddie Brock’s Venom too was sent back in the No Way Home post-credits scene). So, this makes way for a whole new roster of Sinister Six to arrive at the MCU. This is the bridge that shall bring a new Sinister Six from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe to the MCU (the one that Adrian Toomes is putting together or so we reckon).

I really hope we get to see these guys as an MCU Sinister Six pic.twitter.com/WjRUVvLG80 — Let’s Talk Plastic Man (Neil) (@PlasticManTalk) January 10, 2022

On the other hand, we already have Adrian Toomes AKA Vulture and Mac Gargan AKA Scorpion in the MCU and they know each other already. So the fact that Toomes told Morbius that they should stay in touch is proof that we might already have three of six villains of the MCU Sinister Six set to arrive in a future MCU Sinister Six movie.

Among these three, Morbius is from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Hence, if we look at the bigger picture, the opening of the multiverse seems to have bridged the gap between Sony and Marvel too. And this is great news for all of us fans.

Spider-Man Easter Eggs in Morbius

DO YOU GUYS REMEMBER WHEN ANDREW WAS TALKING ABOUT “I stopped pulling my punches” WHAT IF… OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/7DsMwFqPk4 — Schmittyyy (@TheSchmittyyy) December 18, 2021

That Morbius will be the first standalone outcome of the multiverse is due to the multiple Spider-Man Easter eggs the trailer has already shown. We saw the Daily Bugle newspaper from Raimi’s Spider-Man franchise. Moreover, the newspaper also has Rhino and Black Cat mentioned in it, both of which were there in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. (Felicity Jones played the role of Felicia Hardy whose alter ego is Black Cat) We also saw graffiti of Tobey’s Spider-Man on the wall with the word “murderer” on top. The OSCORP logo on the skyscraper is from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Such Easter Eggs from more than one Spider-Man universe makes Morbius a very interesting film, one that we all look forward to, don’t we?

Morbius arrives exclusively at theatres on January 28, 2022.