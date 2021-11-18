Moon Knight, X-Men, Agatha And Zombies – Marvel’s Expands Multiverse

Marvel recently announced its new Phase 5 slate on Disney+ Day. Here we have a list of some of the highly anticipated ones.

After a year since its announcement of Phase 5 full slate in November 2020, Marvel unveiled version 2.0 of Phase 5 on Disney+ Day Special with many new projects, first looks, and more. Here, we bring you the most anticipated projects and what we know about as of now.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight – Exclusive First Look | Disney+

Marvel just made the holidays better with its announcement of Phase 5 on Disney+ Day. This will pave way for the MCU multiverse to branch out in more directions. And it is

X-Men ’97- Reboot (animated)

A live-action X-Men movie may yet be far but Marvel is bringing back 1992’s X-Men: The Animated Series in the form of X-Men ’97. The show will continue from the events of the popular ’92 series. Many of the original cast members will lend their voices along with many new ones. It is really great that Marvel Studios is bringing back this iconic series from the 90s. The first of its kind, it is clearly a grand welcome for the mutants into the MCU.

EXCLUSIVE: The 1990s #XMen The Animated Series is getting a revival currently titled "X-Men '97" and will premiere on Disney+ in 2023 https://t.co/hNITm6OOOu — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) November 12, 2021

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated)

It’s been long that we got an animated Spider-Man series. And we can be sure that Marvel will up the ante with this one. There have been numerous Spider-Man animated series in the past i.e. the 1994 series, Spider-Man Unlimited, 2003’S Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, The Spectacular Spider-Man, and many more. Thus, Marvel will have to experiment and give us something new. And apparently, the series will experiment with our friendly neighbourhood’s early comic book roots but surely in a modern way. Meanwhile Spider-Man: No Way Home swings exclusively at theatres on December 17.

Moon Knight

Marvel Studios revealed the first look of Moon Knight. Set against an Egyptian backdrop, the show stars Oscar Isaac as the complex vigilante suffering from a dissociative identity disorder. This will be Marvel’s first step into Egyptology. This is a topic that the whole world is fascinated about. So, how Marvel treats it will be interesting to watch. The first look is visually appealing and intriguing, especially the suit which is very common to the one in the comics. The show will arrive at Disney+ in 2022.

Agatha: House of Harkness

We have to admit that Kathryn Hahn won our hearts with her powerful portrayal of Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. And now, we will get a whole series dedicated to her. Perhaps, this series will trace her past and how she became such a powerful witch. We will also get to see the city of Salem. Since the character’s debut was in a 1974 Fantastic Four issue, there are chances that the series will somehow connect to the Fantastic Four movie.

Marvel Zombies

And finally, we have Marvel Zombies which is the project that we all wanted Marvel to make. The hype for this began from Episode 5 of What If. The show will have the earth’s mightiest heroes face an ever-spreading zombie army. And let’s face it; we would love to watch a zombie version of our favorite superheroes.

Other than these, Disney+ also gave us the first look at She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel. Well, the first look provides not much for us. The only big reveal is the character and the lead. However, the first look is a sign that they are not much far away from release.

For the time being, Disney+ Hawkeye arrives on Hotstar on November 24. The show will also introduce Echo AKA Maya Lopez played by Alaqua Cox. The character will also get her own show on Disney+.