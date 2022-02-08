Moon Knight Brings Punisher To The Fold With A Post-Credit Scene

Moon Knight will continue Marvel’s streak of cameos and finally bring Frank Castle a.k.a Punisher back

Oscar Issac recently revealed that his limited Disney+ Moon Knight series is going to be ‘weird’. Undoubtedly, its teaser promises the high octave action and a certainty to touch several newfangled aspects of the MCU. With all that, there’s something every Marvel movie or series is incomplete without – cameos. And Moon Knight seems to carry on the tradition of cameos. Specifically top bring in the beloved Netflix characters!

52 days until Moon Knight is released! #mcu262022 pic.twitter.com/c1XRKkivG0 — MCU Countdown (@countdown_mcu) February 6, 2022

Moon Knight Is Breaking Records

Marvel Studios did wonders in the year 2021 with their efforts to keep their fan-service top-notch. Looking at the line-up of their Disney+ series and theatrical releases seems like MCU has a whole gamut of new characters to introduce. So, this year Marvel is starting with a limited series, Moon Knight starring actor Oscar Issac.

The Disney+ started making records as soon as its trailer dropped on YouTube, and so the already high expectations have gone further. The plot of the series, its characters, and the setting of the entire show seems to be something that MCU fans have never seen. Furthermore, Moon Knight promises to delve into the supernatural dark corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the date of the show coming close, the rumours, theories, and speculations are at their peak. Fanatics knew from the teaser that the Moon Knight is an entirely new concept and it could turn out to be weird. And, recently it was confirmed by the actor Oscar Isaac that Moon Knight could be a weird watch as the cast and crew were allowed to make several weird decisions.

Moon Knight Will Continue With Cameos

Talking about the unconventional things that the show will bring, we must not forget the signature Marvel thing too. There is hardly any MCU TV series or movie that comes without cameos and Easter eggs, so how can an anticipated series like Moon Knight come without the same.

Oscar Isaac calls 'Moon Knight' a 'limited series' with a lot of creative freedom



'We could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions'



(via @Variety | https://t.co/oSneUNjS2j) pic.twitter.com/kJi4KaF0Hl — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 4, 2022

Also, since Moon Knight is going to be a “limited” series it must have something or someone to connect with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, the easiest way to do that is to bring in a member of the Midnight Sons, as Moon Knight was also a part of them, according to the comics.

Midnight Sons include several characters, the most prominent being Doctor Strange, Blade, Ghost Rider, and The Punisher. So, here our first guess would be Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange which makes all the sense in the world.

Punisher will finally arrive

The two characters are about to hit the big screen in the coming months and Doctor Strange seems to be the best fit in the MCU whenever a supernatural mystical aspect is involved. Strange might help Moon Knight with his wizardry when he struggles with his multiple personalities or even when he fights his antagonists.

There’s one more Midnight Sons member whose cameo has the highest possibility, that’s Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. MCU fans have been waiting to see Frank Castle make his MCU debut forever. Fanatics have been dying to see him return to the big screen, so this might be it and he appears to help a fellow vigilante.

Jon Bernthal will be returning as The Punisher, rumored to have filmed scenes for Moon Knight, possibly a post-credit. pic.twitter.com/KlomWadnMP — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) February 3, 2022

Also, now that Daredevil has come to the MCU and even Kingpin is in the universe now, it’s time for another biggie to enter through the multiverse doors. Like Spider-Man: No Way Home brought Charlie Coxx, Hawkeye brought Vincent D’Onofrio, similarly, Moon Knight will bring Jon Bernthal.

There’s more

Furthermore, the list of possible cameos is not limited to Doctor Strange and Punisher. Daredevil is another name that parallelly comes to our head. Matt Murdock has already entered the MCU so making a cameo in the new show is always a possibility.

matt murdock daredevil frank castle the punisher moon knight marc spector marvel netflix fancam pic.twitter.com/X4fioa06Nh — lili ⁷ archie renaux's gf (@lillisxt) January 31, 2022

Considering the dark theme and vigilante status of the Moon Knight, the Devil of the Hell’s Kitchen could be a great help to the Moon Knight. We must not forget that Murdock is not just a masked vigilante, but a lawyer too, so there could be times when Moon Knight messes up something and we all know who is “a really good lawyer.”

Well that being said there are chances that somebody other than these appears in the show, maybe Alaqua Cox’s Echo, after all, that is another show coming out on Disney+ somewhere in 2023.

On the optimistic side, we can always say that it is going to be more than one cameo in the show. We will come to know the outcome when Moon Knight premieres on 30th March 2022.