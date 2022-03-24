Moon Knight Is Teaching Black Adam A Lesson In Representation

Debates and social media clashes between the DC and MCU fans are normal. We often come across fanatics fighting for their favourite franchise and leaving no stone unturned to prove their bet. The clashes can be in terms of who is the stronger superhero, CGI, or even the storyline. However, this time, Moon Knight director Mohammed Diab who is really annoyed by the fact that Egyptian culture is being misrepresented in DC’s Black Adam, took a shot.

In one week, see Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JE4lKZDp7o — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 23, 2022

Mohammed Diab slams Black Adam

Diab took a shot at one of the most hyped DCEU projects, Black Adam. In an interview, he criticised Dwayne Johnson’s passion project for missing a chance of Egyptian representation during casting. Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra Black Adam is one of the most anticipated DCEU projects; which deals with several beings that originate from Egyptian mythology.

BIG & EXCITING NEWS out of our movie industry

🚨🎞🍿🌍



Our @SevenBucksProd & @DCComics movies are shifting dates.



SUPER PETS🐕 will be released JULY 29th!



BLACK ADAM⚡️will be released on OCT 21st!



The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change ☄️



b.a.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/SYSpFNK0N6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 9, 2022

The Egyptian Setup

Diab (Cairo 678), an Egyptian screenwriter and director, made several comments in an interview with Filfan, translated by The Direct. He spoke about how he has implemented the Egyptian theme in his upcoming direction, Moon Knight.

Mohammed has directed the first four episodes of Moon Knight and has taken utmost care while representing Egyptian culture. The series’ lead Oscar Isaac who will play Marc Spector will get his superpowers from the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Furthermore, the director stressed the fact that when he wanted to show the native culture, he hired a native crew. He said, “I wanted to showcase Egyptian talents as much as I could. Every culture should be represented by its people so I hired actors, an editor, a costume designer, an art director & a composer who are all Egyptian.” Adding native cast and crew adds authenticity to any project, the best example being MCU’s Oscar winner Black Panther.

Black Adam Wastes Representation Opportunities

Once Deb had set the tone about Egyptian culture and how to retain it, he showed his annoyance with Black Adam. The director was most annoyed by the fact that Black Adam was cast in a non-Egyptian place to escape from the hiring of Egyptians. Although, later on, he said Black Adam thing is “not a full mistake” as according to comics, this iteration “doesn’t mention Egypt.”

“I was really annoyed with DC when they set Black Adam in a fictional middle eastern country as an excuse to cast non-Egyptians, when it was obviously meant to be in Egypt. Representation opportunities shouldn’t be wasted… But it’s not a full mistake since it’s based on an iteration of the comics that doesn’t mention Egypt.”

From Egypt With Love…

Deb probably expected the same kind of approach from the Black Adam team, since the majority of the portion of the film comes from an Egyptian-like setup. We all know by now how important representation of cultures are for movies, especially the movies coming from MCU and DCEU.

Seeing the clash here and what Moon Knight’s director has to say, one thing is for sure that we are going to see a lot of Egypt or at least something like Egypt in the near future.

MCU’s top-notch Egyptian representation, Moon Knight, premieres on Disney+ on 30th March. While, DCEU’s “fictional middle eastern country” representation, Black Adam releases on 21st October 2022.