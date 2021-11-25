Moon Knight Is Marvel’s Answer To Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Moon Knight is Marvel’s darkest entry yet perhaps to rival DC’s The Batman

The unending and ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe recently announced a slew of TV series and movies on Disney+ Day on 12th November. These digital treats that are going to be pushed into the pipeline very soon are destined to take Marvel’s storytelling dynamics a notch higher. Of the many anticipated names, the Moon Knight series didn’t come as surprise. Here’s everything you need to know about the character’s origin story, powers, and more.

Who is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is a series based on the Marvel comic’s character Marc Spector. He comes from a well-respected family but fortunately leaves this high-profile life behind to carve his course. He becomes a boxer, a Marine, and a CIA Agent of every other thing. But soon, while navigating his life through personal turmoil, he resigns from the CIA and resorts to mercenary work.

On his mission in Egypt, where he meets ill-fated death, he comes across an Egyptian god, Khonshu who resurrects him and bestows him with powers in exchange for Marc offering Khonshu his services. With these enhanced abilities, Spector returns to New York to fight the looming crime.

Marvel officially mentions his powers, they include, “enhanced strength during nights with full moons, prophetic visions and dreams, and the ability to drain another person’s life energies through physical contact.”

Marvel retaliates DC’s Batman with Knight

Many fans have established theories that Marc from Marvel shares myriads of similarity with DC’s Batman. Though ardent comic fans point the difference between the characters in terms of handling their traumatized past. As per them: Bruce Wayne, whose mental health issues are often left undiscussed throughout the series, has not been able to process the pain of his parent’s death.

On the contrary, Knight is often seen pragmatically addressing and openly communicating about this issue. If Marvel is successfully able to bring this aspect to the table, then this will be yet another breakthrough of Marvel in respect to mushrooming woke agenda spree. Albeit, how this pans out will only be known in the future?

The cast and the Director’s hat

Reportedly, the lead character of Moon Knight will be played by Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron in Star Wars). He will also be joined by Ethan Hawke as an undisclosed villain. Further, May Calamawy (Ramy) and French actor Gaspard Ulliel will also join the series. The series is directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.

Actor Oscar Issac opens up about his experience while working on sets of Moon Knight. He mentions having a chat with Feige about how he wanted to propose creative ideas for the character. Further adding, “I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ in the year 2022. No dates have been confirmed yet. The upcoming ventures of Marvel in the year 2021 include the Hawkeye Tv series on November 24th and Spider-Man: No way home on December 17th.