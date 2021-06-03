Money Heist 5 Turns A Robbery Into A Tragic War

The savage and the fatal war, but the exciting and the epic season is getting served as sizzlers, wait for the main course continues.

International Emmy 2018, Best drama-winning series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel in its original Spanish title) is all fashioned up to run its tragic conclusion on Netflix this year. Time and again, the series has been crowned for smashing multiple records of its own and others. On Monday, the streaming platform took the fans by surprise by making an announcement of the last iteration of this grappling series. Also, the teaser dropped too.

Unlike its previous parts, the season finale will be split up into two volumes. The first one will be the premièring of Money Heist 5 on 3rd September 2021. And the other on 3rd December this year. Each volume will house five episodes.

Alex Pina, the series creator mentions that volume 2 will pivot toward exploring more about the emotional aspects of the characters.

The one-minute-long teaser sends us over the moon. It has employed everything at its disposal to augment our sense of excitement for the series. The teaser impeccably captures the emotions of each character in slow motion. These arcane emotions are a reflection of the personal loss of Nairobi. And to escalate the outright drama Furthermore, in the background, the tunes of “In the End” by Linkin Park plays. The heart-thumping teaser is also packed with a lot of skirmishes.

The Official Synopsis

Here is what we will see the series wrapping its head around.

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

It is not the end

Owing to the extreme popularity of the show, the demand for content from this series is escalating day by day. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, it is becoming extremely taxing to rope together the huge cast ensemble for these long-term ventures. Conclusively, the production house resolved to dropping a season finale and disbanding the characters forever. Nonetheless, something better has managed to sneak into the store. The acute possibility of spin-offs. Both Javier Gómez Santander (Screenwriter) and Álex Pina have hinted towards this it in the coming future. Pina says,

“We have many opportunities for spin-offs. This is due to the strong identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for characters that are complex, so I think almost every character has a side that we would like to see in a spin-off.”

Whether or not, this will cross our path still remains an insolveable mystery. But the mere possibility is having us jump up high. As of now, our anticipations for the fifth part of Money Heist 5 are striking new horizons. And we are hanging in there until the 3rd of September.