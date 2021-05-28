Mobius, Scared Timeline, Space Lizards – Everything You Need To Know Before Loki Arrives

The upcoming Loki series will bring us face to face with a crucial character in Marvel history, Agent Mobius. Here’s all about him.

Agent Mobius is finally arriving to the MCU. Although not that popular he played a vital role in a handful of Marvel comics. And in the Loki series, he seems to be the one who will “look after” Loki. After Loki’s damage to the timeline, he has to do whatever it takes to bring things back to normal. And Mobius is the one who will guide him through it all.

“We protect the proper flow of time.” The latest trailer of the Disney+ series Loki shows a character that will prove a lot useful for the future of MCU. Marvel recently introduced Agent Mobius to us in a new Loki trailer. And as far as talking is concerned, he is the perfect match for Loki’s jabs. But there’s a lot more to him than his talking.

Birth of Mobius M. Mobius

Created by artist/writer Walt Simonson, the appearance of Mobius M. Mobius AKA Moby is based on his friend/co-worker, another famous Marvel writer/editor Mark Gruenwald. He was the one who gave us the character of John Walker that the much of the basis for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Gruenwald was also responsible for defining the origin and powers of Scarlet Witch and her connection to Darkhold. This also played a huge role in WandaVision.

And when Simonson created the character, he drew upon Gruenwald’s huge knowledge of Marvel characters and their history. This even earned him the spot of Marvel’s Executive Editor. So in a way he was a “keeper” of continuity of characters. And this is what Simonson added to the character of Agent Mobius.

Moby in Marvel Comics

Mobius M. Mobius is one of the infinite agents of Time Variance Authority. Debuting in Fantastic Four #353 in 1991, he has had a lot of encounters in Marvel but not with Loki. With Loki, he shares only a handful of events across only a few comic panels.

Rather, Moby spent most of his time chasing Mr. Fantastic AKA Reed Richards. He held them responsible for all their time-breaking adventures. Ironically, however, the Fantastic Four were the reason for Moby’s promotions. They helped him get a job in Chronopolis, a future city ruled by Kang the Conqueror.

Mobius was also played a part She-Hulk: Time Trials. Here he was one of the judges who presided over the trial of She-Hulk AKA Jennifer Walters. The trial was attacked by the villain Clockwise with Mobius being the only survivor. She-Hulk defeated Clockwise and earned her freedom then and there itself.

Mobius’ MCU Future

Owen Wilson will play the character of Mobius M. Mobius in Loki. From what we can make out from the trailers, Mobius and Loki will work together throughout the series. We do not know what position he holds in the TVA. And it might just be that Loki is Mobius’ way to prove himself to the TVA.

Since the TVA deals with the flow of time and its security, we have to mention to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A multiverse of madness can occur only when a breach in a timeline opens portals to parallel universes. And although Doctor Strange and Mobius do not share ties in the comics, Marvel might just bring in Mobius or TVA to appear in the movie.

As we mentioned, Mobius applied for a job in Chronopolis that was ruled by Kang the Conqueror. Kang (played by Jonathan Myers) will debut in Ant and the Wasp: Quantumania. So, there is also a chance to see TVA alongside the time-travelling antagonist.

“Three Space Lizards” of TVA

In Marvel comics, the Time-Keepers trio was created by He Who Remains. He was the last director of the TVA and created the trio in anticipation of the end of the universe. The job of the Time-Keepers is to ensure the proper flow of time and nothing can divert them from their task. In the Loki trailer, we only see the trio once in the form of statues. They are vaguely humanoid as we see in the trailer while the comics describe them as alien-like with yellow eyes and green skin, resembling lizards. Maybe this is why Loki describes them as the “three space lizards.”

The Sacred Timeline

The TIME VARIANCE AUTHORITY (TVA) apprehends Loki and arrests him for breaching the “sacred timeline.” Now, the “sacred timeline” seems to refer to the main MCU timeline in which Loki dies at the hands of Thanos and Captain America returns the stones to the respective timelines. It led to the death of Thanos and the end of his threat to reality.

And since Loki escaped with the Tesseract in one of the timelines, he changed his past and future. This is how he made the breach and is held responsible for the same.