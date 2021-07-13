Mobius Will Jet Ski His Way Into Loki Season 2

MCU fans will see Mobius jet skiing with Sylvie’s enchantment

MCU fans had just fallen for Owen Wilson, who plays Mobius when he was coldly pruned. Loki’s Mobius was pruned just after he marched with Loki back to the TVA and told Judge Renslayer that he wishes to go to the place where he is really from and wants to jet ski.

Mobius is alive

Now, when the curtains are up, and the real antagonist of the Loki series is out, the question is who will turn out to be the real hero. The two heroes that were easy to think of, Loki and Mobius, are pruned by the fourth episode’s end. But even after being pruned, Loki is alive and so is Mobius. And by the end of the fifth, we see Mobius on his way to burn the TVA down.

Mobius was just the right amount of salt that this tv series needed to taste perfect. Started as a witty TVA analyst, the character grew up being Loki’s friend and died revealing his dream. More importantly, MCU fans wish to see Mobius alive as they wish to see him living his “jet ski” dream.

Jetski and Josta

Clearly, from the beginning of the tv series, Mobius has been obsessed with Jetski and Josta from the 90s. Mobius had copies of Wake, magazines about Jet skis on his desk, and he kept on drinking Josta while interacting with Loki.

The two interests introduced initially, and Mobius dying on the note that he wishes to jet ski someday cannot be a mere coincidence. These two instances are more than that and are probably a signal to Mobius’s true origin.

As Sylvie told and was later revealed after Mobius saw Hunter C-20’s confession, everyone working at the TVA is a variant. They have been captured and manipulated by the Timekeepers to serve them, and as a result their true memory has been wiped off.

Mobius’s previous life

Mobius’s obsession with Jetski and Josta is not a new thing it only signifies he had a previous life that the TVA wiped. His dream to jet ski someday was a signal that he still has fragments of memories and desires in his mind. Possibly Time Variance Authority abducted Mobius in the 1990s, and his memory was wiped off to become an analyst, which is why he is so fond of the 1990s culture.

It is equally possible that TVA did not wipe Mobius’s complete memory and let his fondness for Jetski and Josta stay, so he never thinks in the direction that he could even have a life before the TVA. Also, he would have been allowed to keep this fragment of memory to be as productive and proactive as he has been in the show.

Maybe if Mobius is alive and Sylvie and Mobius come face to face again, Sylvie could enchant Mobius and show him his previous life as she showed it to Hunter B-15. While Mobius gets to see his last life, then MCU fans could finally get a chance to see the analyst jet ski.

There are a lot of revelations that should take place in the next episode of Loki. Since the series is moving towards the end, it could be believed many riveting climaxes will be there in the forthcoming episodes.

The Loki finale will arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, 14th July.