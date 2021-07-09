Midnight Sons: Marvel Assembles ‘Supernatural Avengers’

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel introduces Supernatural Avengers: The Midnight Sons.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has almost 20 unannounced movies at this point. And, out of the movies that Marvel has released in the past, The Avengers franchise has appeared to be the most popular and charismatic. Not planning to stop anytime soon MCU is exploring something really out of the planet and out of space too. Marvel is progressing towards developing a Supernatural Avengers team. The Supernatural Avengers team, Midnight Sons, will make its supernatural debut in MCU Phase 4.

Marvel is reportedly working on the "Midnight Sons" movie, which will feature supernatural Marvel heroes such as Doctor Strange, Moon Knight, Blade, Hannibal King, Hellstrom, Ghost Rider, and Scarlet Witch.



The Midnight Sons will be the fifth movie in the Avengers franchise, but the first of its kind to explore the supernatural and inter-dimensional elements. The team, which has its roots in the time of comics, will include both some familiar faces and some new faces.

The Cast

The team will combine superheroes like Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch from the already popular roster. The new MCU characters that will mark their presence include Mahershala Ali as Blade and Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight.

More characters who are likely to join the cast include the Ghost Rider, Hellstrom, and Hannibal King. Johnny Blaze as Ghost Rider will make his debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while Hellstrom and Hannibal King are expected to make their marks in Blade.

Watch: New Supernatural Avengers Team

There may be characters that play a supportive yet significant role in the supernatural genre, like Wong, Iron Fist, Doctor Voodoo, and Scarlet Spider. As the Marvel universe advances with mystical movies releasing, the number of characters is likely to increase.

Supernatural antagonists

Though there is hardly any information regarding the supernatural movie plot, there are reports from That Hashtag Show that state Marvel is looking forward to casting these Midnight Sons as the Supernatural Avengers.

The Supernatural Avengers, Midnight Sons, will fight Supernatural antagonists like Mephisto and Shuma Gorath. The teams will explore threats in the dimensions that haven’t been explored before and fight those demons to save humanity as Avengers always do.

Foundation of The Midnight Sons

With the two most mystical and valorous characters, Stephen Strange and Scarlet Witch appearing in the forthcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film Blade and the TV series Moon Knight in development is sheer proof that something supernatural will happen.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' cast and crew were given art in the style of a classic Marvel comic that includes Scarlet Witch in her new costume, and our first look at the MCU's America Chavez. https://t.co/4AtWW6uptp pic.twitter.com/S5TR4uS3OF — IGN (@IGN) June 4, 2021

By the rule of comics, Doctor Strange will bring together the supernatural team, Midnight Sons. So, the upcoming Marvel projects can very well set up a strong foundation for the Supernatural Avengers front and may bring forth some twilight zone crossovers for the Marvel universe.

Marvel is scurrying to explore the overall vogue of the Avengers franchise. It is planning to break down the giant Marvel Universe into different teams and segments. There could be Young Avengers, New Avengers, Dark Avengers, Midnight Sons, Thunderbolts, The Marvels, Space Avengers, Illuminati, and several more permutations.

In short, there is a lot Marvel has in store for its fan base. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releasing on 25th March 2022, the MCU will take a huge leap.